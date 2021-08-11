Cancel
Clearwater, FL

One dead after driver flees traffic stop, crashes into building in Clearwater

By Dan Trujillo
ABC Action News WFTS
 8 days ago
Clearwater Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened overnight near Chestnut Street and Prospect Avenue.

It happened around midnight, when police say they tried to perform a traffic stop on an SUV that had originally had been traveling eastbound on Court Street near Missouri Avenue.

The vehicle then made a U-turn and headed west on Court Street. The officer did not pursue the vehicle. Where Court Street and Chestnut street meet, the driver headed the wrong way -- westbound on Chestnut -- and directly into traffic, according to witnesses.

To avoid hitting someone head-on, the SUV swerved, lost control and eventually struck a building nearby, authorities say.

The driver was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment of injuries. The passenger, an adult female, died at the scene.

The driver, who police say has been in prison multiple times over the years, will face multiple charges in connection to the crash. The names of the driver and passenger have not been released at this time.

