Corpse Husband responds after Howie Mandel asks to stream with him

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bizarre string of events, Canadian comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel has offered to stream some games with Corpse Husband — and the YouTube star has responded. Corpse Husband has become arguably one of the biggest personalities on the internet, a super impressive feat considering nobody actually knows who he is or what he looks like.

