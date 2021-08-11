Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 06:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Henderson County in west central Illinois Northwestern Warren County in west central Illinois Western Mercer County in northwestern Illinois Northeastern Des Moines County in southeastern Iowa Southeastern Louisa County in southeastern Iowa * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 637 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakville, or 9 miles southeast of Wapello, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Keithsburg around 645 AM CDT. Joy around 650 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Millersburg, Seaton, Aledo and Burgess. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Des Moines County, IA
County
Louisa County, IA
City
Wapello, IA
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Millersburg, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Oakville, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#The Quad Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy