Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 03:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Orleans An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Livingston, east central Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Monroe Counties through 900 AM EDT At 739 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms near Oakfield, or near Batavia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Batavia, Brockport, Medina, Albion, Hilton, Brighton, Gates-North Gates, Darien Lakes State Park, Hamlin Beach State Park, Henrietta, Le Roy, Pembroke, Spencerport, Avon, Honeoye Falls and Byron. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 11 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH