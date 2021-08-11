Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 06:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer; Warren The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Henderson County in west central Illinois Northwestern Warren County in west central Illinois Western Mercer County in northwestern Illinois Northeastern Des Moines County in southeastern Iowa Southeastern Louisa County in southeastern Iowa * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 637 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakville, or 9 miles southeast of Wapello, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Keithsburg around 645 AM CDT. Joy around 650 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Millersburg, Seaton, Aledo and Burgess. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, IL
City
Aledo, IL
State
Iowa State
County
Henderson County, IL
City
Henderson, IL
City
Keithsburg, IL
County
Mercer County, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Warren County, IL
City
Seaton, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#The Quad Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy