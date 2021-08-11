Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 06:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer; Warren The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Henderson County in west central Illinois Northwestern Warren County in west central Illinois Western Mercer County in northwestern Illinois Northeastern Des Moines County in southeastern Iowa Southeastern Louisa County in southeastern Iowa * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 637 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakville, or 9 miles southeast of Wapello, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Keithsburg around 645 AM CDT. Joy around 650 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Millersburg, Seaton, Aledo and Burgess. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH