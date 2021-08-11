Are We All Cutting Avocados Wrong?

High quality, organic materials. Not enough support and temperature control for the steep price point. I’ve heard a lot about Avocado, the L.A.-based company on a mission to make the bedding business more sustainable: If you’ve not in the know, it’s a certified Climate Neutral B-Corp with a laundry list of environmental accolades to its name. As someone who cares deeply about reducing my carbon footprint, I’ve wanted to try one of the brand’s mattresses for a while, and jumped at the opportunity to review one. The brand’s Green Mattress appealed to me in particular for a couple feel-good reasons. First, it bills itself as an eco-conscious mattress that sources its products from organic-certified latex, wool, and cotton. It’s also the overwhelming top choice for organic mattresses among review sites like Sleepopolis, CNET, Sleep Foundation, and more.