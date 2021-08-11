Cancel
Food & Drinks

Are We All Cutting Avocados Wrong?

1069morefm.com
 8 days ago

Here’s another simple thing the Internet claims we’ve been doing wrong our whole lives. How do you cut an avocado? A recent study estimated that avocado-related injuries send 24 people to the emergency room every day. So how do you do it? Most of us cut them in half lengthwise....

