The Kissing Booth 4 – will it happen on Netflix?
The Kissing Booth 4 seems unlikely since Netflix has been calling the third movie the "end of an era", but is that really the case?. Out now on Netflix, The Kissing Booth 3 sees Elle (Joey King) decide what she wants to do with her future. Will she go to Harvard to be with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) or will she head to Berkeley to fulfil a promise to Lee (Joel Courtney)? It may not actually be that straightforward in the end...www.digitalspy.com
Comments / 0