Even though I love being active, the list of things I would rather do than actually go to the gym is pretty lengthy and even includes deep cleaning every bathroom in my house (my brother’s bathroom not included). It can be a hassle trying to plan your day around finding the time to actually drive to the gym for a workout, and on top of that, you have to pray that it’s not too crowded in the morning before work (and it usually is). Then there’s waiting in line for the stair master when you could’ve been done with your workout 30 minutes ago. And we won’t even get into the uber-macho gym buffs who act like they own the place.