Court: Suspect's police station call off-limits as evidence

" New Jersey's Supreme Court has ruled that a suspect's recorded phone call made from a police station can't be used as evidence against him and an associate. The case involved a Middlesex County man arrested in 2018 after fleeing a traffic stop. Police used the phone call to file charges against him and and his girlfriend. The court wrote Tuesday that the phone call can't be used as evidence because no notice was given that it was being recorded. The state had argued that the two had no reasonable expectation of privacy because it's common knowledge that police station phone calls are recorded. "