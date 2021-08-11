Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Seeing double: 15 sets of twins to start school in one council area

By Douglas Barrie
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago

Schools in an area of Scotland are preparing once again to welcome an unusually large number of twins to primary one classes next week.

Inverclyde has 15 sets of siblings beginning school next Wednesday – the second highest twin count on record.

A week before they begin causing their teachers double trouble, 13 of the pairs met up at St Mary’s Primary School in Greenock to show off their new uniforms in front of the press and proud parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URnEX_0bOIBMTX00

Provost Martin Brennan, also Inverclyde Council’s vice-convener of education, said: “As a former teacher myself, the return to school is always an exciting time for pupils, parents and staff.

“But it’s taken on greater significance this year following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic over the last 18 months.

“While many of the safety rules will remain in place in schools for the time being, it’s just great to be celebrating the return to the classroom, including here at St Mary’s Primary in Greenock which is the latest new or refurbished school completed as part of our £270 million schools estate transformation.

“I wish all the children – and of course our education staff – all the very best for the start of the new term next week.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xVi6_0bOIBMTX00

Last year only nine sets of twins started P1 in the area dubbed “Twinverclyde”, with the record set in 2015 with more than double that – 19 pairs.

Joe Mcallister, whose twins Jessica and Joseph will head to Aileymill Primary School for the first time on August 18, told the PA news agency he is excited for the children to start as it will “be really good for them”.

Another set of pupils starting P1 are Eloise and Charlie Douglas, who will go to Ardgowan Primary School.

They told PA they are looking forward to “meeting friends” and playing football.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#St Mary S Primary School#Inverclyde Council#St Mary#Aileymill Primary School#Ardgowan Primary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationGreater Milwaukee Today

Starting school

Today’s Sound On is about starting school. Dear Heloise: I’ve taught elementary school for many years and seen so many young children experience their first time away from home and family for the entire day. Some love it, while others throw tantrums or cry most of the day. If your...
EducationShoshone News Press

Area schools approaching start dates cautiously

As COVID cases begin to climb once again, and schools prepare to return to session, the Silver Valley’s local school districts are doing everything in their power to make sure they are prepared for the beginning of the school year. For Kellogg School District Superintendent Lance Pearson joining the district...
Lee County, GAwfxl.com

Lee County Primary School students go virtual starting Thursday

Lee County Primary School students will begin virtual learning on Thursday, August 19. According to a letter sent out to parents, the Lee County School System announced that due to the impact of COVID, there is a shortage of staff and substitutes at Lee County Primary School. As a result,...
El Sobrante, CAedsource.org

Inside one Bay Area school district's first day of school

The “goodbye” between parents and their children on the first day of school is never easy. But it was particularly hard Monday at Betty Reid Soskin Middle School to return for the first time since the pandemic, especially during a surge from the delta variant. In the East Bay community...
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Why Manistee Area Public Schools will require masks to start school year

MANISTEE — Anyone inside a Manistee Area Public Schools building will be required to wear a mask to open the 2021-22 school year. After a lengthy discussion during a school board meeting in the Manistee Middle High School auditorium Wednesday, the board voted 6-1 in favor of requiring masks for staff and students, regardless of vaccination status.
Midland, MIsecondwavemedia.com

COVID-19 vaccine clinics open to teens with school set to start

With Midland area students heading back to the classroom in a couple of weeks, Midland County Medical Director Dr. Catherine Bodnar is encouraging students who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Catherine Bodnar is the Medical Director for the Midland County Department of Public Health. Vaccine clinics for...
Burlington, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington Area schools: Masks optional to start year, board says

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Masks will be optional to start the year in the Burlington Area School District (BASD). The decision was made during a special school board meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 17 after the previous week's meeting was cut short after outbursts from some parents. It prompted members to reconvene in the library and skip a vote on masks altogether.
Richland County, SCwach.com

Richland One starts school with masks, new safety measures

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) – Across the Midlands, students are still heading back to class and for Richland School District One, they’re doing so with a mask requirement. “We can have a safe year, keep students in school, that's the goal,” said Superintendent, Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “We certainly learned that from last school years experience, that the best place for them to be is in school.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy