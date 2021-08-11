5 Homes Under $400K in Minneapolis Right Now

Features: Natural woodwork, three seasons porch, breakfast bar, living room fireplace. This charming four bedroom home offers curb appeal and plenty of space on an extra wide lot. Enjoy an updated kitchen complete with a breakfast bar and endless counter space. Get cozy in the wintertime with the stone fireplace situated in the center of a lovely living room. For those with an affinity for woodwork, this house is the one, with classic wood paneling in the interior and beautiful hardwood floors.