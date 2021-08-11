How Ping Pong revolutionised British Chinese cinema
What does the history of British Chinese film look like? Answering this question is a troubling task, because the history of British Chinese people on screen is necessarily also a history of British Sinophobia. Do you start in the 1920s, when Harry Agar Lyon’s Fu Manchu embodied the worst of Yellow Peril scaremongering? Do you celebrate the success of Burt Kwouk or Tsai Chin in the ’60s, even though their work was often littered with harmful stereotypes? While bona fide stars like Gemma Chan have emerged in the last decade, lead roles remain scarce and opportunities behind the camera even scarcer.lwlies.com
