How Ping Pong revolutionised British Chinese cinema

Prophecy opens with three sequences that together establish its themes. In the first, a search-and-rescue team in the Maine woods, out at night looking for missing lumberjacks, themselves come under violent attack from someone – or something – in the dark. A tableau of the corpse-strewn scene the following morning is accompanied by classical music, which bleeds irrationally into the second sequence, as Maggie Verne (Talia Shire) performs the piece in an orchestra before a monied, urban audience, and afterwards, discusses with a fellow cellist her reluctance to reveal to her husband that she is pregnant.