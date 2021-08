Just a quick post to flag this News story, which could have been written for Gadget Master. It’s about breaking a domino-setting record…. What’s that to do with Electronics Weekly? Well, YouTuber Mark Rober customised, built and programmed an autonomous robot called Dominator, “Dom”, to place the 102,000 dominoes. (It took just over 24 hours, if you are wondering, to make the Super Mario mural.)