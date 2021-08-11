Cancel
ExxonMobil seeks buyers for shale gas assets in US

offshore-technology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExxonMobil has launched the sale of its shale gas properties in the US in a bid to reduce its debt. Last year, the American energy giant’s debt doubled to almost $70bn since 2018. However, it reduced the debt by more than $7bn this year, bringing its total debt to $60.6bn, reported Reuters.

