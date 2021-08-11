ExxonMobil seeks buyers for shale gas assets in US

While the mighty Marcellus/Utica continues to produce the most natural gas of any shale play in the U.S. (actually of any shale play in the world), the simple truth is the money and momentum for new shale gas drilling is happening in the Louisiana and East Texas Haynesville shale play. Which wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for the fact that much of the new investment in the Haynesville is coming from M-U drillers!