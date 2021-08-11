ExxonMobil seeks buyers for shale gas assets in US

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects oil prices to remain stable through year’s end, backed by increasing demand as economic activities continue to rise. Therefore, we think oil-producing companies Exxon Mobil (XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) should continue benefiting. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Keep reading to find out.Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) in Irving, Tex., explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. ConocoPhillips (COP), in comparison, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. COP is based in Houston, Tex.
Comments / 0