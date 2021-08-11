Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

On This Day: 11 August 1942

iosconews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1942, actor Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil patented an electronic device, that went on to be the basis for WiFi technology. (Aug. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/108b093f80c747d1b18decc95725158e.

www.iosconews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hedy Lamarr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wifi#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
EntertainmentWashington Post

Sean Hannity cuts to commercial

Speaking of segues, Sean Hannity is at it again. If you manage to sleep at night because you say to yourself, “Well, Hannity may say many things on his show that are alarming, but at least he doesn’t use unfolding tragedies to shill for nonsense pillows,” I regret to inform you that those days are over.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Santa Monica, CAgoodmorningamerica.com

Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies. On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

We Found Donna Tucker: "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World"

A mystery is solved and the search is over for Donna Tucker: “The most beautiful woman in the world.”. She's was the subject of a custom sign that appeared under a "Welcome to Erie" sign, leaving many to take to social media, wondering just who she is. We learned Donna...
Celebritiesiosconews.com

ShowBiz Minute: Spears, Weinstein, Princess Diana

Britney Spears’ dad will exit conservatorship, but not yet; Judge rejects sex assault count against Harvey Weinstein; Piece of Prince Charles, Diana's wedding cake sells for $2K. (Aug. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/dceafdfa4e23407bb3df76a38f0c0d8e.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

Question of the Day - 10 August 2021

In a recent LVA, you detailed an incident where a guest attempted to check in to the Rio to find he didn’t have the reservation he thought he had. A somewhat similar incident happened to me recently. In January 2021 during the height of the pandemic, I made a reservation at the Flamingo for July 10-13. At that time, the hotels were begging people to come with good deals. I reserved a recently renovated Executive Room, paying a night’s deposit. When we arrived, the front desk would not honor our reservation and we would get a lower-rated Go Go Room for the same price and a $50 food and beverage credit. We complained to the desk supervisor and subsequently to that person’s supervisor, but they wouldn’t budge from their position, stating that my room was no longer available. When I suggested that the Flamingo could now charge much more for the room than what I paid, I got a nod, acknowledging that was correct. Well, the Go Go room was a dump. We stayed the night, then checked out, and wound up at South Point where we were treated as valued customers. I’m sure the Flamingo can somehow rationalize their right to change a reservation, but it’s a nasty ploy and just bad business. I can guarantee I will not be back. But do we have any recourse?
Religionsowegalive.com

Scripture Of The Day – August 5th

Ephesians 4:14-15 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive; But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ:
NFLnationaldaycalendar.com

NATIONAL CREAMSICLE DAY - August 14

National Creamsicle Day on August 14th celebrates the creamy citrus dessert on a stick. During the height of summer, what better way to enjoy refreshment than with a creamsicle!. “Creamsicle” is the brand name of an ice cream treat. It consists of vanilla ice cream on a Popsicle stick with...
Beauty & Fashioniosconews.com

Shenae Grimes-Beech gives birth

Shenae Grimes-Beech has given birth to her second child. The former ‘90210’ actress and her husband Josh Beech welcomed son Kingsley Taylor into the world on Friday (13.08.21), a sibling for their two-year-old daughter Bowie. Shenae shared photos of her son and a picture of her breastfeeding him on Instagram...
California Stateiosconews.com

California drought squeezes thirsty almond farms

California's deepening drought threatens its $6 billion almond industry, which produces 80 percent of the world's almonds, a water-intensive crop. Almond production is expected to decline, which could lead to higher prices. (Aug. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
KidsFairfield Sun Times

Dig It Days Will be Feature of MontanaFair, August 19 and 20

“Dig It Days!” is an opportunity for kids to explore, climb on, “drive”, take pictures and fantasize about every kind of dirt-moving heavy equipment imaginable. This year, the event will feature a truly monster truck used in mining that has nine-foot high tires!. Some 20 back hoes and excavators will...
Lifestylenationaldaycalendar.com

NATIONAL LEATHERCRAFT DAY – August 15

National Leathercraft Day on August 15th honors the rich heritage, artistry, and skill of leathercrafting. The versatility of leather has proven to be artistic and utilitarian since ancient times. In the hands of a skilled craftsperson, leather transforms. Some of the most durable and usable products come from leather. A supple leather belt or a hard-working saddle hold up to their intended purpose. Stylish boots and clothing often do double duty making us look good and keeping us safe. The options are endless. Perfected over time, specialty techniques and designs give leather products long-lasting wear and use. And today, leather continues to be as fashionable as ever.
Theater & Dancekduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – August 19th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Aviation Pioneer Wilber Wright was born on this date in 1871. Fashion designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was born on this date in 1883. Humorist Ogden Nash was born on this date in 1902.
PetsHampshire Review

The times they are a-changin’

I’ve gotten along with most of these 4-legged creatures (notable exceptions provided to the 3 attack dogs that once tried to separate the skin from my bones and another canine who answered to the name of “Chief”). Long after leaving the home of my youth, my parents had a dog...
Designers & Collectionsiosconews.com

Lily Collins is the face of Cartier's Clash Unlimited collection

Lily Collins is the new face of Cartier's Clash [Un]limited collection and the Double C de Cartier handbag. The 'Emily in Paris' star - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins - has admitted it feels like a full-circle moment landing the role at the French luxury fashion house, as her actress mother Jill Tavelman used to wear their men's watches and she always admired the timepieces.
ScienceOneida Dispatch

A look back at history

Today is Sunday, Aug. 15, the 227th day of 2021. There are 138 days left in the year. On August 15, 1945, in a pre-recorded radio address, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announced that his country had accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II. On this date:. In 1057, Macbeth,...
Theater & Dancekduz.com

KDUZ Classic – August 17th, 1985

Today’s KDUZ Classic was riding week three of a five week crest atop the Billboard Soul chart on August 17th, 1985, a song that would later notch this legendary Motown singer her 12th Grammy Award, taking home the award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 1986. Today spotlight falls...

Comments / 0

Community Policy