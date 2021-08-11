On This Day: 11 August 1942

In a recent LVA, you detailed an incident where a guest attempted to check in to the Rio to find he didn’t have the reservation he thought he had. A somewhat similar incident happened to me recently. In January 2021 during the height of the pandemic, I made a reservation at the Flamingo for July 10-13. At that time, the hotels were begging people to come with good deals. I reserved a recently renovated Executive Room, paying a night’s deposit. When we arrived, the front desk would not honor our reservation and we would get a lower-rated Go Go Room for the same price and a $50 food and beverage credit. We complained to the desk supervisor and subsequently to that person’s supervisor, but they wouldn’t budge from their position, stating that my room was no longer available. When I suggested that the Flamingo could now charge much more for the room than what I paid, I got a nod, acknowledging that was correct. Well, the Go Go room was a dump. We stayed the night, then checked out, and wound up at South Point where we were treated as valued customers. I’m sure the Flamingo can somehow rationalize their right to change a reservation, but it’s a nasty ploy and just bad business. I can guarantee I will not be back. But do we have any recourse?