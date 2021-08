HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl has been a different type of decadent and deranged from the original series, with the focus on social media and how the hyper-rich interacts in a newer, more woke age. The new generation of students at Constant Billard School in New York City are charting their own way, but that doesn't mean that there aren't echoes of the CW original in each episode. While there have been references to Blair, Serena, Dan, Chuck, and Nate in nearly every episode, episode five, "Hope Sinks," had perhaps the most direct reference to the original series.