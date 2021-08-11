Cancel
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

By Fred Imbert, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures tick higher after July inflation report. Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock benchmarks rose slightly Wednesday after the Labor Department released July inflation data that was roughly in line with expectations. Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.1% higher along with S&P 500 futures. Nasdaq 100 futures were up by 0.3%.

