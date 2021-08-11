5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood on Thursday defended her innovation-focused strategies in the wake of investors betting against her funds. "I don't think we're in a bubble which is what I think many bears think we are," Wood said Thursday on CNBC's "Tech Check." "In a bubble, and I remember the late '90s, our strategies would have been cheered on. You remember the leap frogging of analysts making estimates one higher than the other, price targets one higher than the other. We have nothing like that right now. In fact, you see a lot of IPOs or [special purpose acquisition companies] coming out and falling to earth. We couldn't be further away from a bubble."