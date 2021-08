Bradley Zimmer making strong case for 2022 outfield spot with the Cleveland Indians / Cleveland Guardians. The 2021 season has not gone according to plan for the Cleveland Indians, but that doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been bright spots. The team has struggled this year, but that has opened the door for more opportunities for players who might not have received them otherwise. One of those players that has taken full advantage of the situation has been Bradley Zimmer.