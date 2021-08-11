Middle relief falters, Mud Hens defeat Clippers

Last game: Toledo 9, Columbus 4, Tuesday at Huntington Park. Recap: Kyle Nelson and Danny Young were roughed up for six runs in the fourth inning as Toledo rolled to a 9-4 win over Columbus Tuesday night. Nelson (0-1), in his first appearance since July 8, when he gave up five runs in ⅓ of an inning, walked three and allowed a single without recording an out before Young gave up four consecutive hits. Trenton Brooks and Nolan Jones hit homers for the Clippers, which cut their deficit to 7-4 in the fifth inning. Renato Nunez’s two run homer in the ninth sealed the Mud Hens’ victory.