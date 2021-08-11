Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Why Do Fully Vaccinated People Still Get Infected With COVID-19?

By Asheley Rice
healththoroughfare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving two doses of vaccine does not keep you away from COVID-19, as recent cases show us. This is because Covid’s vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection. Additionally, some new strains of Covid have become very common. Other new strains are incompletely tested for how long immunity from Covid lasts following vaccination. Nevertheless, vaccinated people are less likely to succumb to serious complications from the disease, and therefore they might get treated at home and the virus is highly unlikely to lead to death.

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have COVID After Vaccine, Like Reba McEntire

It is supposedly very, very rare that you could get a "breakthrough infection"—meaning, get COVID after you have been vaccinated. Yet every day, more and more stories come out about how it's possible, most recently from country legend Reba McEntire. "I did get it, Rex" her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, "and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home and be protected the best you can," she told fans. "Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home."
Boston, MABoston Globe

Here’s why doctors say you shouldn’t get a COVID-19 booster shot — yet

With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 cases, some vaccinated people are scrambling for an extra layer of protection in the form of a booster shot. But public health officials and doctors say that while it’s possible that an extra vaccine shot could boost immunity, distributing boosters now could have unintended effects, both on a personal level and from a global health perspective. No vaccines have yet been approved in the United States for use as booster shots.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's Where to Never Go Now

The nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases has made this a confusing summer. Although vaccinated people were looking forward to throwing caution—and their face masks—to the wind while resuming typical seasonal activities, the rise of the super-contagious Delta variant has made it clear that isn't the safest course of action. Regardless of your vaccination status, you should keep that mask on in public indoor spaces, and you might consider avoiding certain places altogether.
ScienceCleveland Scene

How Your DNA May Affect Whether You Get COVID-19 or Become Gravely Ill

Some people can blame their DNA for making them more likely to get COVID-19 or becoming severely ill if they get infected. A study of more than 45,000 people with COVID-19 has uncovered 13 genetic variants linked to an increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 or a higher chance of developing severe illness, researchers report July 8 in Nature. The team includes more than 3,300 researchers in 25 countries.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

A promising new treatment for COVID-19 infection

A flowering plant native to North Africa and Western Asia could be utilized in the future treatment of COVID-19 infection. The seeds of the plant, Nigella sativa, have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy for multiple medical conditions, including inflammation and infections. Now, an Australian-first research review article has found it could be used to treat COVID-19.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Ivermectin treatment in humans for COVID-19

Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites such as scabies in humans and intestinal helminths in cattle, was screened in 2020 for activity against COVID-19. Laboratory tests suggested a weak effect on SARS-CoV-2 virus in a test tube but did not seem feasible in humans as the doses needed would be large. However, small early trials suggested large effects on mortality, and this has led to some advocacy groups lobbying for its widespread introduction worldwide.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Crazy Data About Unvaccinated People And Covid 19 Is Out

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines as the virus keeps governing our lives. Normality, as we used to know it became a thing of the past and the new normal that’s been slowly but surely implemented, is not something that people are fond of these days. Fear and uncertainty...
Public Healthsciencealert.com

'Worrisome' Signs of Delta Being Spread by Vaccinated People Force Major CDC Change

New science has again prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update its mask guidelines. The CDC recommended on Tuesday that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings "in areas with substantial and high transmission." That includes a large swath of the US right now, including the vast majority of counties in the South.

Comments / 0

Community Policy