Why Do Fully Vaccinated People Still Get Infected With COVID-19?
Having two doses of vaccine does not keep you away from COVID-19, as recent cases show us. This is because Covid's vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection. Additionally, some new strains of Covid have become very common. Other new strains are incompletely tested for how long immunity from Covid lasts following vaccination. Nevertheless, vaccinated people are less likely to succumb to serious complications from the disease, and therefore they might get treated at home and the virus is highly unlikely to lead to death.
