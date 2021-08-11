Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

MIT algorithm trains drones to fly faster without crashing

By Shane McGlaun
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3Qdi_0bOHo4zk00

Drone racing is a relatively new sport, with drones racing around a track with obstacles the drones are required to avoid as quickly as possible. While drone racing is purely for fun, the technology behind avoiding obstacles in these races can also allow drones to avoid obstacles when they’re being used for critical and time-sensitive operations such as search and rescue. MIT is trying to make drones capable of flying faster while avoiding obstacles in their way.

MIT aerospace engineers have developed an algorithm that allows drones to choose the fastest route around obstacles without crashing into them. The algorithm combines simulations of the drone flying through a virtual obstacle course and experiments involving an actual drone flying through the same course in the real world. When drones are trained using the new algorithm, they could fly through an obstacle course up to 20 percent faster than drones trained using a conventional algorithm for planning flight paths.

While the MIT team found their algorithm could result in significantly faster flights through the course, they also found that drones trained with their new algorithm weren’t always faster than drones trained on conventional algorithms. In professional motorsports, pilots and drivers know sometimes you have to slow down in some areas to go faster in others.

MIT’s algorithm can determine if it’s better to slow down, even if the competition overtakes it, to be faster later. Project researchers believe algorithms of the sort they’ve developed are an important step towards enabling future drones to navigate highly complex environments very quickly. For example, the technology could one day enable drones used for search and rescue operations to quickly and precisely navigate crowded and dangerous environments.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Fly#Algorithms#The Algorithm#Mit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
CarsIFLScience

World's First Flying Jet Motorcycle Just Completed Prototype Test Flight

Ever since Star Wars brought podracing and flying motorcycles to the forefront of TV, it’s fair to say most people have wanted to fly one. Luckily, we truly are entering an era of flying vehicles – after all, flying cars will be raced around a track by the end of the year – and flying motorcycles are next on that list.
MathematicsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Swiss Scientists Just Broke The Record For Calculating Pi

A new mathematical record has been set thanks to Swiss researchers. Researchers at the Center for Data Analysis, Visualization and Simulation (DAViS) from the Graubuenden University of Applied Sciences used a supercomputer to calculate the mathematical constant pi to a new world record level of precision, reaching 62.8 trillion figures, according to a press release. To give you a sense of scale, the previous world-record pi calculation yielded 50 trillion figures.
Posted by
CBS News

The next generation of robots

How did Michael Crichton, Sean Connery, and Wesley Snipes factor into the creation of a preeminent robotics firm?. The story begins on the movie set of the 1993 action thriller "Rising Sun," starring Connery and Snipes and based off the Crichton novel of the same name. It was during a...
ElectronicsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Lockheed Martin's Legion Pod Allows Drones to Track Targets Without Radar

Drones are getting more autonomous by the day. They can work in swarms and even autonomously decide their targets. But they also heavily rely on radars to help them understand their location and that of their targets. Lockheed Martin has a unique solution that works in environments where radar is jammed and in July, they tested this technology on General Atomics' Avenger Drone.
EngineeringMac Observer

Behind The Scenes: How Boston Dynamics Builds Robots

Boston Dynamics has released a video of its Atlas robot, as well as a behind-the-scenes glimpse of it jumping through an obstacle course. Unlike the previous two videos, which showed one-off tricks, the new video shows Atlas doing an entire obstacle course in one go, which the company says helps with reliability and repeatability. Trying to get through a whole obstacle course leads to a lot of failures and helps the hardware and software teams track down what “strategic upgrades” need to be made to help the robot get through the course.
Aerospace & Defensegpsworld.com

Drones team with fighter aircraft and help inspect airports

Additional Loyal Wingman jet-powered drones are being developed. Plus, quadcopters are helping calibrate and maintain aviation ground navigation systems. I’ve previously discussed the Loyal Wingman project. Companies in the United States and Australia are developing unmanned full-scale jet-powered drones t0 fly alongside frontline fighters, and perhaps take on riskier missions.
Electronicsdesignboom.com

watch the world's most advanced humanoid atlas robot by boston dynamics in action and falling

Boston dynamics revealed two impressive behind-the-scenes videos, capturing their altas robot in action. they demonstrate how it maneuvers, leaps, somersaults, and backflips, as well as falls over and crushes the ground. pushing the humanoid robot to its limits, the company’s engineers developed new movements animated by human behaviors, exploring the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic skills. through the parkour action, we see atlas robots completing the complex obstacle course almost flawlessly.
ScienceScience News

With a powerful laser blast, scientists near a nuclear fusion milestone

With a powerful laser zap, scientists have blasted toward a milestone for nuclear fusion. A fusion experiment at the world’s biggest laser facility released 1.3 million joules of energy, coming close to a break-even point known as ignition, where fusion begins to release more energy than required to detonate it. Reaching ignition would strengthen hopes that fusion could one day serve as a clean, plentiful energy source, a goal that scientists have struggled to make progress toward (SN: 2/8/18).
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

How NASA flew a drone on Mars

In April, when a small helicopter named "Ingenuity" took off from the surface of Mars, it made history as the first aircraft to fly in the in the atmosphere of another planet. It may have also unlocked future possibilities for how NASA explores the surfaces of distant planets. Sunday on...
ElectronicsGovernment Technology

What Brand of Drone Are Public Safety Organizations Flying

This from a news release documenting the most popular drones being flown by public safety agencies. If you recall from months ago, there was a major concern about Chinese manufactured drones and the security of data they were collecting. MIAMI - August 9, 2021 - The world’s leading drone manufacturer,...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A Distributed SGD Algorithm with Global Sketching for Deep Learning Training Acceleration

Distributed training is an effective way to accelerate the training process of large-scale deep learning models. However, the parameter exchange and synchronization of distributed stochastic gradient descent introduce a large amount of communication overhead. Gradient compression is an effective method to reduce communication overhead. In synchronization SGD compression methods, many Top-k sparsification based gradient compression methods have been proposed to reduce the communication. However, the centralized method based on the parameter servers has the single point of failure problem and limited scalability, while the decentralized method with global parameter exchanging may reduce the convergence rate of training. In contrast with Top-$k$ based methods, we proposed a gradient compression method with globe gradient vector sketching, which uses the Count-Sketch structure to store the gradients to reduce the loss of the accuracy in the training process, named global-sketching SGD (gs-SGD). The gs-SGD has better convergence efficiency on deep learning models and a communication complexity of O($\log d*\log P$), where $d$ is the number of model parameters and P is the number of workers. We conducted experiments on GPU clusters to verify that our method has better convergence efficiency than global Top-$k$ and Sketching-based methods. In addition, gs-SGD achieves 1.3-3.1x higher throughput compared with gTop-$k$, and 1.1-1.2x higher throughput compared with original Sketched-SGD.
TechnologyScience Daily

System trains drones to fly around obstacles at high speeds

If you follow autonomous drone racing, you likely remember the crashes as much as the wins. In drone racing, teams compete to see which vehicle is better trained to fly fastest through an obstacle course. But the faster drones fly, the more unstable they become, and at high speeds their aerodynamics can be too complicated to predict. Crashes, therefore, are a common and often spectacular occurrence.
Electronicstheiet.org

Drones trained to tackle obstacle course at high speeds using virtual racetrack

Drones have been trained to find the fastest route around an obstacle course without crashing, thanks to an algorithm developed by MIT engineers. The algorithm was developed using simulations of a drone flying through a virtual obstacle course alongside data taken from experiments of a real drone flying through the same course in a physical space.
Technologydronedj.com

How to get near real-time LAANC authorization for night drone flying

The FAA has begun near real-time approval of night airspace authorization requests through its Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) platform, negating the need for waivers. But right now, only one FAA-approved UAS Service Supplier – Aloft – is authorized to provide night LAANC services. Here’s how you can get LAANC authorization for nighttime drone operations almost instantaneously using the Aloft app…
Electronicsarxiv.org

Flying Guide Dog: Walkable Path Discovery for the Visually Impaired Utilizing Drones and Transformer-based Semantic Segmentation

Lacking the ability to sense ambient environments effectively, blind and visually impaired people (BVIP) face difficulty in walking outdoors, especially in urban areas. Therefore, tools for assisting BVIP are of great importance. In this paper, we propose a novel "flying guide dog" prototype for BVIP assistance using drone and street view semantic segmentation. Based on the walkable areas extracted from the segmentation prediction, the drone can adjust its movement automatically and thus lead the user to walk along the walkable path. By recognizing the color of pedestrian traffic lights, our prototype can help the user to cross a street safely. Furthermore, we introduce a new dataset named Pedestrian and Vehicle Traffic Lights (PVTL), which is dedicated to traffic light recognition. The result of our user study in real-world scenarios shows that our prototype is effective and easy to use, providing new insight into BVIP assistance.
ChemistryArs Technica

MIT scientists reveal why water drops move faster on a hot, oil-coated surface

There's a classic 2009 Mythbusters episode in which the hosts demonstrate how someone could wet their hand and dip it ever so briefly into molten lead without injury. The protective mechanism is known as the "Leidenfrost effect," and it could one day prove useful for microfluidic devices, particularly in microgravity environments, among other applications. We're one step closer to achieving those applications, thanks to new insights into the phenomenon uncovered by MIT scientists. They described their findings in a recent paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy