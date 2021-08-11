Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

AHLA Statement On Senate Passage Of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

hospitalitynet.org
 8 days ago

American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and CEO Chip Rogers released the below statement following Senate passage of a bipartisan infrastructure package. “Hotel employees and small businesses depend on reliable and modern infrastructure. It enables travel, facilitates commerce and increases America’s competitiveness. The investments in this package will help create better experiences for those traveling to and from hotels across our nation, but we are concerned with certain offsets that could negatively impact important programs like the Employee Retention Tax Credit. We look forward to working with the House of Representatives to advance this legislation in a way that leaves intact programs designed to help hoteliers struggling through the pandemic.”

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Hotel Industry#Hotels#Ahla#Safe Stay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Infrastructure bill good for all Americans

Well, there it is: the bipartisan Senate $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has passed, and more importantly, the Senate also advanced the budget resolution for the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill without the need of the vice president's tie-breaking vote. This is only the beginning in terms of the hard infrastructure bill,...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Texas Senate passes sweeping voting bill following Dem jaunt to DC

The Texas Senate passed a sweeping GOP-backed election reform bill on Thursday, after state Democrats fled to Washington, D.C. in an attempt to block it. State Senator Carol Alvarado (D) kicked off her long-shot efforts to derail the bill with a 15-hour filibuster on the floor on Wednesday. The Texas Democrat was not permitted to sit, eat, lean on her desk, skew from topics unrelated to the bill or take bathroom breaks while filibustering.
Congress & CourtsBangor Daily News

Why Congress needs term limits

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. William Natbony is the author and originator of The Lonely Realist. He wrote this for The Fulcrum. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

House Democrats tee up second voting-rights measure

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats said Tuesday they would seek to advance another voting rights measure in the House of Representatives with the hopes of breaking a Senate logjam on the issue, but the odds of doing so remained long. Democrats want to pass federal voting rights legislation...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Leading Justice Dept official presses Congress on voting rights

Let no one say the Justice Department is indifferent to the future of Americans' voting rights. Two weeks ago, on the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act becoming law, Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, urging lawmakers to restore voting rights protections in the wake of Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices gutting the historic legal breakthrough.
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban’s haul of US military gear includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft

The Taliban’s haul of US military gear provided to the Afghan army includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft, officials say.The militant group swept into power in Kabul this week and now controls the high-tech arsenal of weaponry and equipment left behind by the fleeing Afghan forces.American intelligence officials told Reuters says that this could include US Humvees, UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” one US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news outlet.Officials say the White House is so concerned about the Taliban’s...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Pentagon pressed on why British paratroopers leaving Kabul airport to rescue citizens but Americans aren't

The Pentagon was pressed Thursday to explain why the U.S. isn't rescuing Americans outside of the Kabul airport as the British are doing for their citizens. At a press briefing, Fox News' Jennifer Griffin said: "General Taylor, British paratroopers are leaving the airport, going into Kabul to rescue and evacuate some of their citizens who are trapped [and] can't get to the airport because of the Taliban."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senate Republicans demand Durham report be make public

More than 40 GOP senators signed on to a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation be allowed to continue and the report be made public. The letter comes amid questions about whether Durham will have funding to continue his investigation past the end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy