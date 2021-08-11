China Hotel Performance Update
All key markets in China showed June 2021 increases in hotel occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) compared to the same period last year, except for Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Guangzhou occupancy dropped to 27.6%, which was the market’s lowest level of the last 15 months. Thus, RevPAR dropped 50.5% year over year, which was 71.1% lower compared with June 2019. Because of the severe pandemic impact on performance data, STR is using 2019 as the industry’s recovery benchmark.www.hospitalitynet.org
