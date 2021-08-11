China Hotel Performance Update

Only two years after debuting in China, the 2022 BMW iX3 has appeared with numerous styling updates. We still can’t get over why BMW insists on not selling the X3-based iX3 all-electric crossover in the United States. It may have something to do with its single electric motor, the lack of an all-wheel drivetrain, or lackluster range. Still, it would be great to have a low-cost electric Beemer crossover without the quirky design cues associated with modern EVs.