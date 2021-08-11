Elise Capital Announces First Hotel Acquisition

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company") today announced that commencing August 19, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "DRAY" and "DRAYW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DRAYU." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.