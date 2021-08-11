Elise Capital Announces First Hotel Acquisition

WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or sector, it intends to focus its search on companies in the North American and European industrials sector. The Company is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Justin Mirro, Vice Chairman and President, John Arney, Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Huber, Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Peter Goode, and Head of Business Development, Julian Ameler. The Company's independent directors include Anders Pettersson, Mitchell Quain, Mark Robertshaw, Nickolas Vande Steeg and William E. Kassling.
Comments / 0