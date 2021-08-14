Tracking chances for showers, storms in NYC before relief from heat arrives
" The sweltering summer weather is holding on strong, but there's relief in sight -- along with some chances for storms across the city. A heat warning is in effect for New York City until 8 p.m. on Friday. An air quality alert is also active until 11 p.m. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy start with showers and some storms during the late afternoon hours/evening around 3 p.m. into 7 p.m. Rain totals near .10 inches to .25 inches. Clearing, dry skies during evening hours. Highs near 86. Lows near 64. SUNDAY: Pleasant, mostly sunny day. Highs near 83. Lows near 63. MONDAY: More sunshine with increasing clouds at night. Highs near 81. Lows near 64. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with chance showers during the overnight hours into Wednesday. Highs near 81. Lows near 67. WEDNESDAY: Clouds return with unsettled weather. Showers and storms are likely. Highs near 82. Lows near 66. News 12 has compiled a list of tips for you to beat the heat that you can read here . Meanwhile, tropical depression Fred slowly approaches the Florida Keys overnight. Tropical storm conditions are possible across portions of Southern Florida today. The latest advisory has sustained winds at 35 mph moving WNW at 10 mph. Torrential downpours, flash flooding and gusty winds are expected in Southern/Central Florida this weekend. "
