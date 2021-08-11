Cancel
Public Health

People are sharing their positive experiences of getting the coronavirus vaccine to combat hesitancy

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago

People are sharing their positive vaccination experiences in an effort to reassure those nervous about getting jabbed.

In a thread which has gone viral on Twitter – and not in the illness sense of the word – people are reassuring others about side effects and the general experience to counter rare horror stories which are often shared online.

In contrast to these horror stories, if anything most people reported feeling a bit tired after the shot, or getting a sore arm:

Others compared the experience to that of getting Covid and – spoiler alert– Covid was worse:

Some were upset that conspiracy theories about the vaccine like becoming magnetic turned out to be false:

And even those who got side-effects said it was completely worth it:

According to the latest available government data, 86.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the UK so far. 59.3 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated which equates to 75 per cent of people over the age of 18.

Despite this, there are still some people who are cautious about getting jabbed, with misinformation spread by anti-vaxxers playing some part in giving people jitters.

However, vaccine hesitancy among young people has fallen, new figures have suggested. For 16 and 17-year-olds, who are now able to get a Covid-19 jab after the decision was announced last week to extend the rollout to that age group, hesitancy has decreased from 14% to 11%.

Among those aged 18 to 21, hesitancy around jabs went down to 5% from 9%, and dropped slightly for 22 to 25-year-olds from 10% to 9%.

Overall, more than nine in 10 adults (96%) reported positive sentiment towards coronavirus vaccines while 4% reported hesitancy – figures unchanged from the previous findings which covered May 26 to June 20.

Threads like these go some way to helping people realise that getting a jab is not so bad and serious side effects are vanishingly rare.

We can even reveal that an indy100 writer was given a banana and chocolates when she received her first jab.

Who could say no to that?

