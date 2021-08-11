Is this ‘The One where Aniston and Schwimmer start dating’?

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer could be more than just ‘Friends’ it would seem.

The couple are reportedly spending time together after the Friends reunion show, leading to speculation that the two are dating.

They revealed they had been ‘crushing hard’ on one another during filming of the hit show’s early seasons.

Now Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, are said to be ‘spending time together once again’ according to Closer Magazine.

A source said: “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

The source claimed the pair have been spending time at Jennifer’s home where they shared dinners and have been spotted walking around one of Aniston’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara.