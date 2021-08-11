Cancel
Nashville, TN

Tennfold Brewing In Nashville Offers Great Local Beers And Some Of The Best Brewery Food You'll Find Anywhere

You’ll find quite a few outdoor patios and gathering places throughout the city of Nashville, Tennessee, but TennFold Brewing just might be better than the rest. The indoor-outdoor restaurant serves up some of the best pizza in the city, and it’s also great for those who are looking to enjoy an afternoon on an airy patio. Learn more about this local hot spot below, and we’d highly recommend planning your own meal or a happy hour out. It’s a quality spot, and still a hidden gem!

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUZNT_0bOHhWGy00
Streetview - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdqLz_0bOHhWGy00
TennFold - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgmUP_0bOHhWGy00
TennFold - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvBJX_0bOHhWGy00
TennFold - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KksfR_0bOHhWGy00
TennFold - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZArAQ_0bOHhWGy00
TennFold - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYBVs_0bOHhWGy00
Tennfold - GoogleMaps

We’re a fan of a good slice of pizza, and you KNOW we love a local pint! You can learn more about Tennfold Brewing right here in Nashville, Tennessee, either at its official website or Facebook page.

If you’re looking for more fun in Tennessee, you can find it on the Harpeth River!

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Tennessee is for people who LOVE the Volunteer State. We publish one Tennessee article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

