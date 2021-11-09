Currys’s Black Friday 2021 sale is here: Shop the best early deals from Beats, Microsoft, Nespresso and more

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – to snap up a bargain on home appliances , TVs , laptops and tech gadgets , the team here at IndyBest are pleased to inform you that you’re going to be shopping a whole lot earlier than expected.

That’s because, while the main event is still some weeks away, Currys has joined the likes Boots , Superdrug , Studio , AO and now Amazon by launching its Black Friday event early.

The sale includes hundreds of deals on a whole host of products including coffee machines , headphones , air fryers and tablets , meaning you’re truly spoiled for choice.

Plus, don’t forget the retailer also has a “price promise” initiative, which means it will match the cost of products it finds stocked cheaper at other major retailers.

We’re here to save you from hours of scrolling with our pick of the best early deals to shop right now, which we will be updating throughout the month as more offers are added to Currys’s stellar sale.

Apple iPhone 12 pro max: Was £1,049, now £999, Currys.co.uk

A great choice for screen junkies, the iPhone 12 pro max’s 6.7in super retina XDR display is an impressive 0.2in bigger than the already-large iPhone 11 pro max – allowing for higher resolution and more vivid detail in your photos or videos. For the accident-prone, there’s also a ceramic-shield display that’s tougher than any other smartphone screen before it, that is also scratch- and water-resistant. If your wallet can’t stretch to the latest 13 models, the iPhone 12 pro max is a great alternative.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 12 pro: Was £949, now £899, Currys.co.uk

The less expensive iPhone 12 pro model has many of the same features as the pro max, including the ceramic-shield screen technology, the A14 bionic chip and the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. In our review of the phone , we praised the “sleek stainless steel finish” and the “lovely new flat-edge design, harking back to the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 days”. If you’re looking to upgrade, there’s no better time as Curry’s offering £50 off the model right now in its early Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Sennheiser momentum true wireless 2 earbuds: Was £279, now £189, Currys.co.uk

These noise-cancelling earbuds from Sennheiser are some of the best we’ve tried. In our review , our tester called them “a significant upgrade”., adding that “you don’t need to compromise on performance in exchange for comfort, or put up with unnecessary bulkiness if you want punchy, clear sound”. The only major downside our tester highlighted was the high price, which isn’t a problem right now with £90 off at Currys.

Buy now

LG OLED55C14LB smart 4K TV, 55in: Was £1,499, now £1,199: Currys.co.uk

There’s £300 off this 55in smart TV, which has an AI processor that automatically upscales low-resolution content so you can make the most of the 4K display. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control is built-in too, allowing you to use the TV as the centre of your smart-home system.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair wrap flexology true pet IZ201UKT cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £379, now £219.99, Currys.co.uk

This cordless vacuum from Shark – an IndyBest favourite brand – currently has £150 off. Designed for homes with pets, it has two brush-rolls that work together in one floorhead, meaning it can pick up hair and glide from carpets to hard floors without stopping. It also has 40 minutes of run time and a flexible wand that bends so you don’t have to.

Buy now

Nespresso by Magimix vertuo plus M600 coffee machine: Was £179, now £69, Currys.co.uk

With so many options for pod coffee machines on the market, and some costing upwards of £400, it can be hard to know which one to choose. But we here at IndyBest are big fans of Nespresso, especially this vertuo plus model, which currently has more than 60 per cent off. In our review of the appliance , our tester said it “fires on all cylinders”, adding that the coffee it made was “perfect every time”.

Buy now

Beats solo 3 wireless Bluetooth headphones: Was £188.97, now £128.97, Currys.co.uk

Looking to upgrade your audio experience? Look no further than this pair of Beats solo 3 wireless headphones, which have been reduced by £60. With up to 40 hours of battery life they’re sure to last you a while but if you do find yourself caught out, the headphones offer a five-minute fast charge, which gives you three hours of playback. They’re also designed with on ear, cushioned ear cups that are adjustable so you can customise your fit and come in a range of colours. While we haven’t tested this particular model, the newer Beats solo pro (£249, Currys.co.uk ) featured in our round-up of the best wireless headphones .

Buy now

Huawei watch 3 active, black, 46 mm: Was £349, now £279.99, Currys.co.uk

Track your progress and be well on your way to achieving your fitness goals with this Huawei sports watch. You can monitor your heart rate, steps and more when running and cycling, as well as during swimming thanks to the wearable’s water resistance. The built-in eSIM lets you stay connected over 4G meaning you can make calls, receive messages and enable voice assistance, or simply connect your smartphone via Bluetooth. With more than 100 workouts available to access, this watch should help you push yourself to new levels. Plus, there’s no need for regular charging as the brand claims the battery life lasts up to two weeks.

Buy now

Microsoft 12.3in surface pro 7: Was £969, now £799, Currys.co.uk

If you’re on the hunt for a new tablet, you won’t want to miss this deal, which gives you the chance to save a whopping £170. The Microsoft surface pro 7, which comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor for fast multitasking, featured in our round-up of the best tablets, with our tester describing it as “top end”. “The surface range often offers comprehensive connectivity, and there are USB-A and USB-C sockets here,” they added. “The 12.3in screen is bright and inviting, while the trademark kickstand helps with the surface pro 7’s versatility, too.”

Buy now

JBL xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

JBL is well-known for its range of high-performing mid-level speakers and the xtreme 2 is no exception. With up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, Bluetooth connectivity and a IPX7 waterproof rating, it’s no wonder that Maya Jama picked it as one of her gamechangers . “It’s got to be my JBL xtreme 2 portable speaker. I can’t live without music in the house – I have it on in the background throughout the day,” she told IndyBest. While we haven’t tested this model, JBL’s charge 4 featured in our round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers , with our reviewer calling it “robust yet sophisticated”.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry compact EY101827 air fryer: Was £83.99, now £39, Currys.co.uk

Whip up quick, easy and healthy meals with the help of this Tefal air fryer, which has more than 50 per cent off. Requiring no more than one spoon of oil, or none depending on the recipe, this gadget will help to keep your oil intake down, whether you’re cooking broccoli or chips. This particular model is also dishwasher safe, which means you won’t have to spend ages cleaning it after use, and has a 0.6kg capacity, which makes it a great option for small kitchens, households and storing in tight spaces.

Buy now

LG ultragear quad HD 32in LCD gaming monitor: Was £499, now £349, Currys.co.uk

Complete your gaming set-up with this LCD monitor that’s designed with nano technology, which LG claims allows for a wider colour gamut, so you can experience vivid and lifelike colour as you’re roaming through RPG landscapes. The monitor also has quad HD resolution and comes with an adjustable stand, so you can find the perfect position to suit you. While we haven’t tested this exact model, a similar LG monitor won best buy in our review of the best ones , so we can testify to the brand’s reputability.

Buy now

Samsung 2.1 wireless sound bar with DTS virtual:X: Was £329, now £199, Currys.co.uk

Get the ultimate cinematic experience at home with Samsung’s adaptive sound technology, which the brand says optimises the sound to fit the kind of content you’re watching. It also comes with a 250W subwoofer with a bass boost mode and, because it’s wireless, you can place it anywhere in the room.

Buy now

Lenovo smart clock essential with Google Assistant: Was £39.99, now £18.99, Currys.co.uk

If you’re struggling to get out of bed in the morning, now is the perfect time to invest in a smart clock, like this one from Lenovo, which currently has £21 off in the Currys early Black Friday sale. Designed to work with Google Assistant, you can set the clock to wake you up to the news, your favourite playlist or your bedside lamp gradually brightening. Plus, it can be used to help you drift off too – simply say “Hey Google, goodnight” and the clock will play some soothing music.

Buy now

Huawei matebook 15.6in laptop: Was £749, now £589, Currys.co.uk

This laptop has an impressive saving of £160, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your working from home set-up, now is the time. The laptop comes with an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, as well as Intel Iris Xe graphics and 7.5 hours of battery life. A smaller version of the matebook featured in our guide to the best high-end laptops , with our tester describing its display as “sensational”.

Buy now

JBL tune wireless Bluetooth headphones: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Currys.co.uk

Whether you love to listen to podcasts while working or your favourite album on repeat during a workout, a pair of wireless headphones is a must. This pair from JBL now have 25 per cent off and come with up 40 hours battery life, meaning you’ll get nearly two whole days of listening on a single charge. The headphones also have a multi-point connection, which means you can connect to two devices and easily switch between them, and come with buttons on the earcups to skip tracks, adjust the volume, and pick up calls. A different version of this model featured in our round-up of the best wireless heapdhones , with our tester praising them for being “impressive for the price”.

Buy now

Sage fast slow go multicooker: Was £169, now £124, Currys.co.uk

If you’re looking for an appliance that will take all the hassle out of dinner time, consider this multicooker from Sage, which featured in our guide to the best ones . Our tester said the gadget is “very intuitive to use” and praised it for being a “one-pot whizz” that can “sear, sauté, steam and reduce in moments”.

Buy now

Tommee Tippee groclock baby sleep trainer clock: Was £34.99, now £19.99, Currys.co.uk

This digital clock is great for helping little ones understand when it’s time to get up and go to bed as it uses fun colours and images to show the passing of time. At night time, the clock features a glowing blue screen with images of the stars, which is gradually replaced with a bright yellow light as the sun rises. The pack also comes with a fun bedtime story book explaining how the clock works through Ollie the owl and his farmyard friends.

Buy now

Sage 3X bluicer SJB615SHY juicer: Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk

Save £100 on the 3X bluicer pro from Sage, which is a jug blender and a centrifugal juicer rolled into one. The kitchen gadget featured in our round-up of the best blenders , with our tester saying that it “worked exquisitely well” when making fresh juice and smoothies. It can, however, also make soups and, because it has a generous 1.5l capacity, you’ll be able to make large batches in one go.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

The event originally began as a one-day shopping event to mark the start of the festive season, taking place on the day after Thanksgiving in the US.

It’s since made its way across the Atlantic and typically spans the entire weekend, finishing on Cyber Monday , though each year retailers kick off their sales earlier, with more taking part and with bigger savings to be enjoyed.

In 2020 for example, Amazon launched its early-bird Black Friday sale four weeks before the weekend, which was two weeks earlier than it had done in 2019. It’s expected to follow a similar format this year.

The sale is a great chance to shop for a bigger item such as a dishwasher or a vacuum cleaner – they may not be the most exciting purchases, but they are often expensive and have the best discounts.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The day started as a one-day shopping bonanza in the States, falling on the day after Thanksgiving and marking the start of the Christmas shopping season.

It’s thought that the first use of the term “Black Friday” was in Philadelphia in the early 1960s, where police officers used it to describe the chaotic traffic that occurred the day after Thanksgiving, when people returned home after visiting their families. It’s also possible the phrase became associated with retail as it refers to the period when American shops make most of their profit, therefore putting them “into the black”.

In the Noughties, due to increased news coverage and the prevalence of camera phones, the world began to see videos of US shoppers rushing into stores to grab TVs and toys on Black Friday . Since then, awareness of the day has grown globally.

Amazon launched its first Black Friday promotion in 2010, and then more UK retailers started getting in on the act. It’s now become a major fixture for retailers and is often your last chance to bag a bargain before the post- Christmas sales.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The sales event 2021 falls on 26 November, with deals spanning the whole weekend and often including Cyber Monday on 29 November.

In 2020, retailers encouraged customers to shop from home during the pandemic by making the majority of deals available online. For 2021, we expect the biggest discounts to continue to be on the web.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday after the Black Friday weekend is called Cyber Monday – named as such because it was traditionally when online purchases would peak ahead of the Christmas period. Now it’s a sales event in its own right, and this year it takes place on 29 November.

Retailers often continue to slash their prices on this day with new stock, so if you missed out on any deals across the Black Friday weekend, you may be able to find a newer, better deal on Monday.

It’s also your last opportunity to shop the sales before 25 December, so it’s the ideal time to tick off your Christmas shopping list.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Across the Black Friday sales, our dedicated team at IndyBest will be handpicking the biggest and best discounts on TVs , laptops , home appliances , fashion and beauty products from all the sales and at specific retailers such as Currys, Amazon , Argos and Very .

We’ll also have extensive guides on how to bag the best bargain, so make sure you keep this page bookmarked so you’ll be in the best position to get the most impressive discounts.

Deals are likely to be available both online and in-store for the 2021 Black Friday sale, unlike in 2020, when a nationwide lockdown dictated that all non-essential retail shops had to remain closed throughout November.

Tips for shopping Currys Black Friday 2021 sale

IndyBest has mastered the art of finding the best bargains and will be bringing you the top discounts throughout the event to help you navigate the sales.

Every year, ahead of the Currys sale, the retailer launches a page on its website where you can leave your email address to be notified when the sale starts and when early-bird deals go on offer, so to stay in the know, make sure you regularly check the website. IndyBest will also be providing regular updates.

Before you embark on any shopping, you’ll want to make a list of items you need. This will help you avoid impulse buys that you may later regret. Once you have your shopping list ready, look around to find the RRP price ahead of the sale starting, so when the discounts kick off, you’ll know if the price is really a bargain or not.

Shopping online also comes in handy when buying big-ticket items such as furniture and kitchen appliances like fridges , as you can score a discount and have your purchase delivered to your doorstep without ever leaving home. At Currys, standard delivery is free and orders take three to five business days to arrive, but you can also pay £10 for a weekday time slot between 12pm and 5pm if you order by 9pm.

It’s also a good idea to read the retailer’s returns policy before buying and to check terms and conditions for sites you’ve not used before. And don’t forget to measure up too if you’re buying larger items, not only the space you’re buying for, but your entrance too.

What were the best Currys Black Friday deals last year?

In previous years, brands such as Shark , Dyson , Bosch , Philips , Panasonic , Samsung and more were found in the Currys Black Friday sale, with prices of TVs , laptops , headphones and vacuum cleaners discounted by hundreds of pounds. The landing page for this year’s sale is already live with the retailer teasing discounts on everything from smartphones to coffee machines.

Apple is also a brand that rarely has sales or discounts of any kind, but during Black Friday, you’ll be able to find items such as tablets, MacBooks and iPhones reduced at third-party retailers, like Currys. If you can’t wait until the sale, you can already save £20 on a pair of 2nd generation Apple AirPods (was £139, now £119, Currys.co.uk ). Or, save £50 on JBL’s live pro+ noise-canceling earbuds (was £169, now £119, Currys.co.uk ).

So if you’re after a new iPad , want to upgrade your current laptop or invest in a new smartphone , wait until Black Friday to score a big saving. Notable discounts last year at Currys included this Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa (£139, Currys.co.uk ) which had previously been £199 but was reduced to £129.

If you’re too impatient to wait for dedicated Black Friday deals, right now, you can save £100 on the Acer spin 514 2 in 1 Chromebook (was £599, now £499, Currys.co.uk ) that boasts a full HD touchscreen and up to 10 hours battery life.

The watch earned a spot in our guide to the best fitness trackers , with our technology writer finding it to be a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone.

“It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts but has a large, colour screen,” they said. “The sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep. The continuous heart rate tracking is useful and it also has a useful guided breathing session to help if you’re stressed.”

This Philips 58PUS7555 58in TV (£499, Amazon.co.uk ) was also reduced from £499 to £379, boasting Dolby vision, Freeview, catch-up TV and 4K streaming. And you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to save on TVs. Right now, you can pick up this Samsung UE75AU9007KXXU 75in smart 4K ultra HD HDR LED TV (was £1,299, now £999, Currys.co.uk ) with a £300 saving, as well as this Hisense 55A9GTUK 55in smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV (was £1,499, now £999, Currys.co.uk ) with a huge saving of £500 in the retailer’s pre-Black Friday sale.

What were the best Currys Cyber Monday deals last year?

There were plenty of stellar discounts in the 2020 Currys Cyber Monday sale, including this Canon EOS 4000D DSLR camera with both EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm lenses (£368, Amazon.co.uk ) which was reduced from £499 to £399.

Another huge discount was spotted on this Shark flexology true pet anti hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner (£499, Currys.co.uk ) which was originally £549 but was reduced to £349. If you can’t wait until the big event, you can save £100 right now on Shark’s duoclean lift-away true pet cleaner (was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk ) that’s ideal for pet owners and allergy sufferers.

It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease , so we can highly recommend it for keeping your home squeaky clean.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

You’ll find the best deals and discounts at IndyBest throughout the run-up to Black Friday and through to Cyber Monday, so make sure you bookmark our Black Friday page to always be in the know about what retailers and brands are included and what savings are on offer.

For all the information on the best deals across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale, and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend .

