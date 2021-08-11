Public Alert and Warning System Test Today

Authorities in Austin, Texas, activated an emergency alert system on Saturday to warn residents of a “severely worsening COVID-19 situation.” According to CBS Austin, an alert warning of a “dire” COVID surge went out via text message, phone call, and email. “Healthcare facilities are open but resources are limited due to a surge in cases. Everyone needs to wear a mask & stay home as much as possible,” the alert read, also urging residents to “not wait” to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so. Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes warned that the area faces a “catastrophe” if the public doesn’t heed health officials’ advice amid surging cases. “Hospital bed availability and critical care is extremely limited in our hospital systems, not just for COVID-19 patients, but for anyone who may need treatment. The community has to come together again and stave off disaster,” Walkes was quoted saying by CBS.