Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Public Alert and Warning System Test Today

By grant
trfradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will test the nation’s public alert and warning systems at 1:20 p.m. CST on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The system is commonly known as Ipaws. FEMA regularly tests the public alert and warning systems to assess the operational readiness of...

trfradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Radio#Emergency Management#Ipaws#Ipaws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Related
FEMAcountry1037fm.com

FEMA is Conducting Nationwide Alert Test Today at 2PM

Locals check your phones! Don’t be alarmed if you get an emergency alert on your phone this afternoon…because it’s only a test. FEMA will be conducting a nationwide test of its emergency alert system today, sending messages to radio, TV, and cell phones. That means your phone might receive a message reading “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” The test is scheduled to be conducted at 2:20 pm EST.
PoliticsNews-Herald

FEMA to conduct test Wednesday afternoon of national alert system

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct a test Wednesday afternoon of its national alert system. The test will occur at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday and will involve an interruption of TV and radio broadcasts for the test. The radio and TV alert will be about one minute long and will indicate that the message is a test of the nation's emergency broadcast system.
PoliticsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

You may get a FEMA alert today. It’s only a test.

You may hear or see a Federal Emergency Management Agency alert this afternoon. Relax. It’s only a test. FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission have planned a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for emergencies and disasters. The tests will start at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
TechnologyWrcbtv.com

National Emergency Test alerts coming today to phone and TVs

A test alert from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission's Homeland Security Bureau will appear on phones and television screens Wednesday, August 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Some phones will also receive the test alert. Even if your phone is in silent mode, you may hear...
Cell PhonesMacworld

PSA: FEMA will send an Emergency Alert Test to your iPhone today

FEMA and the FCC have announced that they will be sending a nationwide test of the emergency alert system today between 2:20 pm and 2:50 pm EDT. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission occasionally send out messages to test the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts capabilities. The backup date is Wednesday, August 25, should something go awry with the delivery. The test messages are pushed to all phones that have opted in to receive the alert.
Austin, TXPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Austin Activates Emergency Alert System to Warn of ‘Dire’ COVID Situation

Authorities in Austin, Texas, activated an emergency alert system on Saturday to warn residents of a “severely worsening COVID-19 situation.” According to CBS Austin, an alert warning of a “dire” COVID surge went out via text message, phone call, and email. “Healthcare facilities are open but resources are limited due to a surge in cases. Everyone needs to wear a mask & stay home as much as possible,” the alert read, also urging residents to “not wait” to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so. Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes warned that the area faces a “catastrophe” if the public doesn’t heed health officials’ advice amid surging cases. “Hospital bed availability and critical care is extremely limited in our hospital systems, not just for COVID-19 patients, but for anyone who may need treatment. The community has to come together again and stave off disaster,” Walkes was quoted saying by CBS.
Posted by
UPI News

FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Americans nationwide will receive a government test alert on Wednesday from two systems designed to transmit critical information during an emergency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send test alerts for the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert System. Officials said the alerts will go...
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

Davenport officials working on early-warning system to alert renters to code violations

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson this week said city officials are working on developing an early-warning system to alert renters to substandard housing conditions. Matson said he’d directed city staff to begin drafting revisions to the city’s rental housing inspection and property maintenance codes to provide a tiered, advance-warning system to alert tenants and the public to housing code violations.
Sonoma County, CAsrcity.org

Red Flag Warning, Emergency Alert Test & Smoke

NOTE: Today’s Test of the NOAA Weather Radios and SoCoAlert for Fountaingrove 2 and Montecito Zones will still occur as scheduled (srcity.org/August17Exercise) SMOKE: Expect smoke from the Northern California Fires to continue to push into Sonoma County as the winds increase today into tomorrow. The National Weather Service is forecasting...
Environmenttrfradio.com

Burning Restrictions to Levels 3 and 4 on Tuesday

Next week 8-17-21 the State will be increasing fire restriction in our area due to extreme drought conditions. This is happening in many counties across MN. These restrictions are Commissioner Ordered and are being put in place to reduce the chances of wildfires starting. This is a public safety measure ultimately.
Congress & Courtspewtrusts.org

5 Ways the Infrastructure Bill Would Improve America's Flood Resilience

The $1 trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed Aug. 10 by the Senate contains disaster and flood-resilience provisions of historic proportions. The once-in-a-generation investment would include billions of dollars in resilience measures that would help protect communities from flooding and other disasters at a time when people across the country, and around the world, are struggling to combat the increasing severity of deadly storms and rising seas. The bill’s emphasis on getting communities flood-ready shows that, to Congress and the White House, resilience is no longer an afterthought but a national priority. Here are five key ways the bill would help lower the risks and costs of flooding and other disasters across the U.S.:
Economyjewishaz.com

July served as a reminder to get flood insurance

You’ve likely heard of a story or two in which someone lost valuable property due to flood damage. Maybe one of the stories was even yours. Last month, Arizona broke rainfall records. If you did experience flood damage, having a flood insurance policy made a huge difference, and if you don’t have one, it might be time to reconsider.
ScienceGovernment Technology

DHS Science and Technology Promoting Innovative Technology

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has been working over the years to bring more innovation to the emergency management and first responder disciplines — with varied success. That effort continues as highlighted in the news release below. WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small...
EconomyGreen Valley News and Sun

Rosie on the House: Flood insurance not the same as property insurance

You’ve likely heard of a story or two in which someone lost valuable property due to flood damage. Maybe one of the stories was yours ... this past July when Arizona broke rainfall records. If you did experience flood damage, did you have a flood insurance policy in place?. Reuters...
Oregon Statestateofreform.com

Oregon lawmakers sent letter to FEMA requesting “additional personnel” to help staff hospitals

Members of the Oregon congressional delegation implored the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide additional personnel to assist the state’s hospitals as COVID cases and hospitalizations increase. The letter addressed the “acute staffing need” of Oregon hospitals as hospital capacity and staffing are stretched thin. Get the latest state-specific...

Comments / 0

Community Policy