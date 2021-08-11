Cancel
Oakland, NJ

Opening Alert: Harvest & Ale, Oakland, NJ

By Boozy Burbs
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvest and Ale, a new restaurant and bar, has opened in Oakland. Ownership is also from Plank Pizza Company in Saddle Brook and Heights Bar & Grill in Hasbrouck Heights. The eatery is being dubbed “modern, farm-to-table American fare” made with locally sourced ingredients from a partner farms and food purveyors in the area. Including produce, meat, bread and more from local orchards, creameries, and others who “take the utmost care in their products, from soil preparation to seed selection to harvesting”.

