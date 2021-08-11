DocMagic Promotes Chris Lewis to Director of Enterprise Solutions
TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it has promoted Chris Lewis to Director of Enterprise Solutions. The new title reflects the elevated role he has proactively taken at the company in increasing revenue, forging strategic partnerships, and making inroads with large entities and marquee accounts.www.durangoherald.com
Comments / 0