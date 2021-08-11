Cancel
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie ISD Students Start Classes Amid Mask Discussion

By Larry Collins
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Prairie ISD students go back to school Wednesday as mask usage and in-person instruction options remain fluid. “Last year, we learned some important lessons about educating students during a global pandemic. We had low to no school transmission of COVID-19. We know that three highly effective strategies helped us contain COVID-19,” GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis said in an address to parents. “We adhered to the big three – Social distancing where possible, frequent hand washing and the use of masks were all essential to student and staff safety in our schools.”

