Grand Prairie ISD Students Start Classes Amid Mask Discussion

Grand Prairie ISD students go back to school Wednesday as mask usage and in-person instruction options remain fluid. “Last year, we learned some important lessons about educating students during a global pandemic. We had low to no school transmission of COVID-19. We know that three highly effective strategies helped us contain COVID-19,” GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis said in an address to parents. “We adhered to the big three – Social distancing where possible, frequent hand washing and the use of masks were all essential to student and staff safety in our schools.”