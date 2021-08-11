Premium Quality Packaging For Your Valuable Products

Background and Objective: Different industries go through high-precision and complex processes that need to analyze their data and discover defects before growing up. Big data may contain large variables with missed data that play a vital role to understand what affect the quality. So, specialists of the process might be struggling to defined what are the variables that have direct effect in the process. Aim of this study was to build integrated data analysis using data mining and quality tools to improve the quality of production and process. Materials and Methods: Data collected in different steps to reduce missed data. The specialists in the production process recommended to select the most important variables from big data and then predictor screening was used to confirm 16 of 71 variables. Seven important variables built the output variable that called textile quality score. After testing ten algorithms, boosted tree and random forest were evaluated to extract knowledge. In the voting process, three variables were confirmed to use as input factors in the design of experiments. The response of design was estimated by data mining and the results were confirmed by the quality specialists. Central composite (surface response) has been run 17 times to extract the main effects and interactions on the textile quality score. Results: Current study found that a machine productivity has negative effect on the quality, so this validated by the management. After applying changes, the efficiency of production has improved 21%. Conclusion: Results confirmed a big improvement in quality processes in industrial sector. The efficiency of production improved to 21%, weaving process improved to 23% and the overall process improved to 17.06%.