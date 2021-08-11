Why Visual Marketing Campaigns Need to Be Sensitive to Cultural Differences?
When you market to different audiences and cultures, you can’t afford to make the mistake of getting your visual campaign wrong… here’s why…. Any company looking to communicate effectively in different countries has to put cultural awareness at the forefront of any visual campaign they create. Marketing to new areas and audiences is something businesses have been doing for a long time, but things are a little more complicated now. With the online world, competition is rife, and your competition is much bigger than just those businesses in the same vicinity.timebusinessnews.com
