Joe Root needs to give Jack Leach a chance - he can be a game changer for England
Your confidence diminishes very quickly once the captain taps on your shoulder on the eve of a Test match to say you are not playing. I remember the Sydney Test 2014 when Alastair Cook told me I was not playing and Scott Borthwick was taking my place. I thought to myself, you have got to be kidding: “I am being replaced by a part-time spinner who is playing 2nd XI grade cricket”. This is the harsh reality for spinners in this country: we just don’t see a specialist spinner being a match winner anymore.www.telegraph.co.uk
