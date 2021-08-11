Cancel
Joe Root needs to give Jack Leach a chance - he can be a game changer for England

By Monty Panesar
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour confidence diminishes very quickly once the captain taps on your shoulder on the eve of a Test match to say you are not playing. I remember the Sydney Test 2014 when Alastair Cook told me I was not playing and Scott Borthwick was taking my place. I thought to myself, you have got to be kidding: “I am being replaced by a part-time spinner who is playing 2nd XI grade cricket”. This is the harsh reality for spinners in this country: we just don’t see a specialist spinner being a match winner anymore.

