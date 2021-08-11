Joe Root needs to give Jack Leach a chance - he can be a game changer for England

England bounced back with ball and bat on day two of the second LV= Insurance Test at Lord’s, leaning on the enduring class of James Anderson and Joe Root to carry the fight against India The tourists had dominated on the first day by piling on 276 for three, but found England in resilient form as the home of cricket turned ‘Red For Ruth’ in a fundraising effort for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.The hosts swept up the seven remaining wickets for just 88 to bowl India out for 364, with Anderson wrapping up superb figures of five for 64. At...