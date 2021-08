Following the training camp hype, here's what I would project for the Vikings going forward. Here's some rationale on some of my debatable picks. I see Nwangwu as a candidate to replace Chisena for gunning on punts and for a potential returner role. He has looked pretty good running the ball as well in taking a few handoffs to the house for long runs. Enough so, he may be able to dispense Abdullah's niche roles from the past few seasons. The Vikings use 2 TE sets often and I wouldn't be surprised to see them keep a 4th; particularly one more suited for the Y spot in Dillon. Truthfully, I probably would have kept Bisi Johnson in his spot for a total of 6 WRs prior to Bisi's injury.