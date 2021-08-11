Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Majic 93.3

Perseid Meteor Shower Peak Is Wednesday Night

By Jim Weaver
Posted by 
Majic 93.3
Majic 93.3
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two things you can always count on in August, it's hot and the Perseid Meteor Shower. The nice thing is there are no worries about masks or social distancing. Just step outside, chew off a piece of air, relax and watch the shooting stars. One of the great things about his year is the moon should only be about 5% full, known as a "Waxing Cresent Moon" and will set at 10:21 PM, which means a darker sky and more opportunity to see more meteors. The best time to watch is after midnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

mymajic933.com

Comments / 0

Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Meteors#Meteor Shower#Earth#Light Pollution#Astronomy#Swift Tuttle#Soundscan
Related
Astronomy13newsnow.com

'Best meteor shower of the year' | When to see the Perseids peak

WASHINGTON — One of the year's most exciting celestial shows is about to put on an impressive display. The Perseid meteor shower has been active since late July, but the best chance for seeing them this year will start the night of Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to NASA. It's long...
ABC30 Fresno

Jupiter to take center stage in night sky this week

The largest planet in the solar system will take center stage in the night sky this week as it appears brighter than any other point in 2021, making it a great opportunity to spot the planet - with or without a telescope. Stargazers that spent time outside last week to...
skyandtelescope.org

"True" Blue Moon Occurs Sunday, August 22nd

If skies are clear this weekend, we’ll see the full Moon. And not just any old full Moon, but the Blue Moon — the “true” Blue Moon. Rick Fienberg, Press Officer, American Astronomical Society. +1 202-328-2010 x116, rick.fienberg@aas.org. Note to Editors/Producers: This release is accompanied by high-quality graphics; see the...
CNET

Perseid meteor shower 2021 peaks now: How to watch the fireball show

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the best meteor showers of the year, is bringing "shooting stars" to the night sky much of this month. This really is "considered the best meteor shower of the year," according to NASA, and it's a stunning display of celestial fireworks stargazers won't want to miss. Here's when you can see the show for yourself or how to follow along via livestream.
Astronomycorvallisadvocate.com

Perseid Meteor Shower Peaking

Perseid meteor shower is upon us, and it will fill the night sky with streaks of light and color until August 24. The meteor shower is the result of Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle leaving a trail of fragments like breadcrumbs the whole length of its century-plus-long orbit, and when Earth passes through that orbit each August, a few of those trillions of chunks burn up in our atmosphere, producing a spectacular show, noted for having more brightly-colored fireballs than other meteor showers like the Leonids of November or the Geminids of December.
dailyvoice.com

Perseid Meteor Shower To Reach Peak Soon

Look up! The 2021 Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak later in August. Space.com reported that while the meteor shower was set last from Sunday, July 25 through Wednesday, Aug. 18, it will reach its peak on the night of Thursday, Aug. 12. The site said people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy