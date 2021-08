Trouble on the Playground performed under the gazebo on the Westbrook Town Green on Aug. 6. The show was part of the town’s Free Summer Concert Series 2021, which runs Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. on the green. Attendees are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and a dinner or snack. This Friday, Aug. 13, The Dilemma takes the stage. For info, visit westbrookrec.com/info/activities and click on the summer concerts link.