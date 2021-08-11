Cancel
Texarkana, AR

Fast-Track Phlebotomy Course Offered at UAHT This Fall

By Mario Garcia
Kicker 102.5
 8 days ago
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a fast-track phlebotomy course on the Hope campus this fall. The course will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from August 23 to September 20. “UAHT has been approached by various hospitals and healthcare providers about a need for more phlebotomists,” said Karen Davis, UAHT Dean of Health Professions. “We are offering this special course in an attempt to help meet the need of our healthcare service providers in this difficult time. We are thankful for everything they do for us, and we want to help meet their needs as best we can.”

Texarkana, AR
Texarkana, AR
Kicker 102.5

New IT Bachelor’s Degree Partnership Available at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has partnered with eVersity, which is the University of Arkansas System’s online college, to offer a transition program from the Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology degree at UAHT to the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology degree at eVersity. Students can take their first two years of classes at UAHT and transfer seamlessly to eVersity to finish their bachelor’s degree.
Texarkana, AR
Kicker 102.5

New at UofA Hope-Texarkana This Fall Teacher Assistant Programs

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce they will be offering two new teaching certificates beginning this fall 2021. First, there is the Certificate of Proficiency and second, it's a Technical Certificate in Teaching Assistant. According to a press release, the certificates lead to an Associate of Science in Education degree and are designed to provide students the basic educational skills to work in school districts and assist them in passing the paraprofessional exam after completion.
Texarkana, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for August 5

Here are your latest figures for the Texarkana area regarding COVID-19, including raw numbers/charts for current cases, probable cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Christus St Michael is holding a Vaccination Clinic this Friday and Saturday at the Conference Center located at 2604 St Michael Dr. They request that you use the West entrance of Medical Plaza West to access the vaccine clinic. Parents or guardians must accompany children under the age of 18. Friday hours are 7 AM - 1 PM, Saturday hours are 10 AM - 2 PM. This will be a Pfizer-only vaccine clinic. For more information on where to find a vaccine, see below.

