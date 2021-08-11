Fast-Track Phlebotomy Course Offered at UAHT This Fall

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a fast-track phlebotomy course on the Hope campus this fall. The course will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from August 23 to September 20. “UAHT has been approached by various hospitals and healthcare providers about a need for more phlebotomists,” said Karen Davis, UAHT Dean of Health Professions. “We are offering this special course in an attempt to help meet the need of our healthcare service providers in this difficult time. We are thankful for everything they do for us, and we want to help meet their needs as best we can.”