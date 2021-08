Well, I’m happy to report that even this late into a loss-heavy season, the Diamondbacks’ innate talent for innovation still produces new ways for us to cough up a game. In a way, it’s becoming truly wondrous to behold. Or if you prefer, despite how bad this ballclub is in many respects, they still manage to put up a hard fight not infrequently, and give even the best team in the Major Leagues a run for its money.