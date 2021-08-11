Cancel
MLB

Giants find another way to win after blowing two leads against Arizona

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaMonte Wade Jr. reached on a single off the glove of first baseman Christian Walker to open the ninth inning and moved to second on Brandon Belt's groundout. After a Buster Posey walk, Brandon Crawford moved up Wade and Posey on a bouncer to reliever Matt Peacock and set the stage for Kris Bryant. With the Diamondbacks' infield shifted to the left side against the pull-hitting right-handed batter, the Giants' third baseman instead grounded one to the right side.

Arizona State
Kris Bryant
Buster Posey
Brandon Crawford
Brandon Belt
#Giants#Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks
