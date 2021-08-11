Cancel
Business

Market Awaits U.S. Inflation Data

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapid inflation is definitely the main problem for the global economy as it can undermine its recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Apart from that, accelerated inflation can lead to an even deeper economic downturn or a full-fledged depression. This threat is quite obvious. However, there is something much more frightening.

www.investing.com

#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Consumer Price Index#European#Eur#Usd#Rsi#Forecast Traders
investing.com

Goldman Sachs economists cut Q3 growth forecast for U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) economists lowered their tracking estimate of U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to 5.5% from 9% due to the impact of the Delta variant but raised their forecast for the fourth quarter and beyond. In a note on Wednesday, the investment bank said...
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE tumbles as Fed dents stocks, USD stronger, Oil plunges

Basic materials and oil & gas names fall amid commodity sell-off Burberry declines on China growth slowdown fears, regulation. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 dropped on Thursday amid a global stock sell-off following the release of the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The minutes from the meeting...
actionforex.com

Risk Aversion Weighed On Stock Markets

Up until July US retail sales, yesterday’s trading resembled much of Monday’s action: risk aversion weighed on stock markets while generating a bid in core bonds and the US dollar. The market reaction on disappointing, declining, retail sales was telling: US Treasuries sold off while the dollar gathered additional momentum. EUR/USD even tested 1.1704/1.1695 support again while daily changes on the US yield curve ended narrowly mixed. It strengthens our view that last week’s post-CPI reverse action (lower USD & lower US yields) would be short-lived ahead of the Aug 26-28 Jackson Hole Symposium and the September 22 FOMC meeting. Tonight’s FOMC Minutes of the July deliberations could already be helpful in designing a roadmap out of extraordinary monetary stimulus. More and more Fed governors want to get rid of the US central bank’s net asset purchases which are currently running at $80bn/month for US Treasuries and at $40bn/month for mortgage-backed assets. They indicate that substantial further progress has been made in reaching the 2% average inflation goal while we’re only one or two (strong) labour market reports away from attaining the same with regard to robust employment. Another argument goes that the Fed’s bond-buying programme isn’t the right antidote to boost an economy suffering from supply issues rather than from a lack of demand. That’s especially true for the US housing market (and related MBS purchases). Drawing the parallel with the Fed’s previous process of tapering bond purchases, Fed governors conclude that the labour market currently is in better shape with inflation running way hotter. Therefore, they deem the previous 10 month taper process too slow and would rather prefer cutting net purchases towards zero over 6 to 8 month time horizon. Assuming the process will start in Autumn, this means ending net asset purchases by mid next year. We argued before that such faster than forecast cutback will imply a first Fed rate hike by end 2022 rather than in 2023 as the June FOMC Summary of Economic Projections suggested. Fed Chair Powell kept his cards close to his chest in a virtual event for students and teachers yesterday. He didn’t elaborate on monetary policy while repeating that it’s not yet clear whether the Delta strain will have important effects on the economy. At the July press conference, he did talk about a pattern where successive waves of Covid have tended to have a smaller economic impact. Today’s eco calendar is fairly thin apart from above-discussed FOMC Minutes with only a batch of US housing data and final EMU inflation numbers. Asian risk sentiment is much improved this morning (>+0.5%) compared to this week’s earlier sessions despite some weakness on WS yesterday evening.
Journal Review

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S. retail...
gold-eagle.com

Asian Metals Market Update: US Retail Sales In Focus

Another Federal Reserve speaker speaks to manipulate gold price and bring it down. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said yesterday that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the U.S. central bank’s requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases. Taper will not happen in September Federal Reserve meeting. Earliest taper will be in November 2-November 3 Federal Reserve meeting. This is slowly getting factored in by the market. Gold is unable to trade over $1800 due to November taper expectation. One should ignore the comments by Federal Reserve speaker on “taper timings”. Taper is dependent on economic performance as a whole for USA and not just jobs growth.
investing.com

The U.S. Dollar Edges Low Post-U.S. Inflation

The US inflation data, which came in precisely on forecasts, gave no new impetus to send currency markets one way or the other. That saw some profit-taking on long US Dollar positioning wash through the market, and the dollar index retreated slightly, falling 0.19% to 92.90. Failure of the index’s resistance at the 93.20 double top and support at 92.60, its previous breakout, will signal the US Dollar’s next directional move.
capitalspectator.com

New Data Hints At Peaking US Inflation Trend

Yesterday’s July report on US consumer inflation suggested that the recent surge in pricing pressure may be peaking. That’s also the message in revised data for CapitalSpectator.com’s Inflation Trend Index (ITI). Let’s start with the official numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reports that the monthly rise...
CNBC

U.S. stock futures mixed as market shrugs off inflation report

U.S. stock futures were mixed early Thursday after the market shrugged off the July inflation report and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit records. Dow futures rose 15 points. S&P 500 futures were flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined marginally. In the regular trading session, the Dow...
investorsobserver.com

US Futures Flat Ahead of Inflation Data

US stock futures were little changed Wednesday as traders digested developments surrounding the proposed infrastructure legislation while keeping an eye on a reading on US inflation. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.01%, S&P futures slipped 0.1%, and Nasdaq futures declined 0.2%. The US Senate on Tuesday approved a massive...
Posted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly slip after strong auction, inflation data

* U.S. inflation rise slows in July * U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven rate up slightly * U.S. yield curve flattens after steepening for 4 straight days * U.S. 10-year note auction shows strong results (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell across most maturities on Wednesday in choppy trading, after a strong 10-year note auction and data showing a slight moderation in consumer prices for the month of July in the world's largest economy. U.S. yields were mixed overall, with those on the long end slightly higher on the day. U.S. 10-year yields dropped to session lows after the auction, falling from four-week peaks earlier in the session. The 10-year note picked up a high yield of 1.34%, much lower than the expected or when-issued rate of 1.375% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to buy the note at a much lower yield. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.65, compared with what analysts said was an average of 2.47. The robust 10-year note followed an equally solid U.S. 3-year note sale that was boosted by the recent decline in bond prices and persistent safe-haven demand amid the surge in global virus cases. "The offering was supported by the slowing in July CPI (consumer price index) data, as well as, from some recent cheapening outright with the yield rising for six straight sessions," Kim Rupert, managing director, global fixed income analysis at Action Economics, wrote in a blog after the auction. Wednesday's data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, but inflation overall remained historically high. The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3% after increasing 0.9% in June. "A well-behaved CPI print arrived in timely fashion this morning to generate a buying burst not seen since July 30," Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial, said in a research note. The yield curve, a gauge of economic sentiment and rate move expectations, flattened to 110.40 basis points, as measured by the spread between 2-year and 10-year yields. That curve had steepened in the four previous sessions. U.S. yields were a lot higher before the inflation data, bolstered by comments from two Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday, suggesting that the central bank could soon reduce or taper its asset purchases. Tapering tends to push Treasury debt prices lower and yields higher because it means the Fed is buying less of those bonds. In late afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.5 basis points at 1.327%. Earlier in the session, the 10-year yield hit a four-week high of 1.378% The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 1 basis point at 1.994%. The 2-year U.S. Treasury yield, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.221%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, the inflation average expected per year for the next decade, was at 2.402%, slightly up from 2.391% on Tuesday. Also on Wednesday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who is currently not a voting member of the Fed policy committee, said the U.S. central bank should announce its timeline on starting the reduction of its massive bond holdings next month, and start tapering in October. August 11 Wednesday 3:44PM New York/1944 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.003 Two-year note 99-208/256 0.2206 -0.017 Three-year note 99-200/256 0.4485 -0.026 Five-year note 99-36/256 0.8018 -0.021 Seven-year note 99-72/256 1.1075 -0.016 10-year note 102-188/256 1.3253 -0.017 20-year bond 105-200/256 1.8977 0.005 30-year bond 108-144/256 1.9921 0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.75 -2.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by David Evans, Elaine Hardcastle)

