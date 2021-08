Amid the online explosion when it comes to digitalisation and delivery of food and drink, new data shows that subscription services are rapidly taking hold. Stats from the latest TWC Trends study shows that consumers are three times more likely now (than before the Pandemic) to say that at least 80% of their retail interactions are digital in nature. Alongside this, subscription box services are being adopted fast – a market that is set to grow 72% by 2022 with consumers in the UK currently spending an average of £2bn on subscriptions every year.