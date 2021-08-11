Cancel
Cycling

Bike races return to Basking Ridge on Sept. 5

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERNARDS TWP. - As part of the annual Tour of Somerville, professional bike racing will return to Basking Ridge on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Concord, NHValley News

Leading cyclist crashes and dies at Concord bike race

CONCORD — An annual Concord bicycle race ended in tragedy this weekend after a young competitor crashed and died. Evan Barr-Beare, a 33-year-old Rhode Island scientist, had broken away Saturday from a pack of about 50 other men during the 40th annual Concord Criterium, a race hosted by the Sunapee Racing Team that draws cyclists from around New England to compete on a 1-mile circuit around a city park.
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

First Annual Paws to the Pedal Bike Race

The first ever Paws to the Pedal Bike Ride was a great success. Paws to the Pedal was introduced on Saturday, June 26th, 2021 here in Olney, as a way to raise money for the youth programs at The Refuge. Overall, there were 68 cyclists registered for the event, who came from all over Texas. The event included a 6 mile family friendly route, a 27 mile route, and a 44 mile route. The bike ride was organized by The Refuge, but would not have been possible without support from the community. Sponsors for the Paws to the Pedal Bike Ride include: Cub Nutrition, First State Bank, Hometown Coffee & Tea, Hope Fellowship, House of Mercy Enterprises, Olney InterBank, and Tower Extrusions. Special thanks to: Christian Motorcycle Association, City of Olney Public Works, Olney EMS, Olney Police Department, Olney Fire Department, TXDOT, and Young County Sheriff ’s Office. And thank you to all the volunteers. The money raised from the event totaled $1,116.35, which will go to The Refuge youth programs.
Chandler, AZEast Valley Tribune

Chandler, Gilbert friends taking on one of toughest mountain bike races

They first came together years ago over a glass of their favorite beer at Casual Pint Ocotillo in Chandler. The more Frank Gavin, Chad Eby and James Welsh spoke, they realized they all shared a common love for biking. Whether on the road or on one of Arizona’s several mountain trails, the three men continued to bond over a sport they all fell in love with at different times in their lives.
Chandler, AZsantansun.com

Area friends prepare for tough mountain bike race

They first came together years ago over a glass of their favorite beer at Casual Pint Ocotillo in Chandler. The more that Frank Gavin, Chad Eby and James Welsh spoke, they realized they all shared a common love for biking. Whether on the road or on one of Arizona’s several mountain trails, the three men continued to bond over a sport they all fell in love with at different times in their lives.
Milton, PAMilton Daily Standard

Bike race registration is underway

MILTON — Registration has started for the annual Milton Harvest Festival 28-mile bike race, to be held Sept. 11. The annual event, a project of the Milton Rotary Club, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The course winds throughout farmland east of the borough. Proceeds from the...
Asbury, IAtelegraphherald.com

Children's mountain bike race in Asbury rescheduled

ASBURY, Iowa -- The City of Asbury announced this morning that a children's mountain bike race set for today has been postponed. The fifth annual event on the bike trail at Cloie Creek Park has been pushed to Monday, Aug. 16, due to the recent rain. There is no cost to participate.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

J.J. Steinhoff: Enhance the bike race fan experience

This is in response to Debra Perry's recent VOP about going to the bike races:. Four years ago, while still living in Kenosha, I contacted my alderman and a few other influential people in town about improving the fan experience at the Washington Park Velodrome and there was no interest.
Sportswiartonecho.com

Multisport racing returns to the Bruce Peninsula

A father and son duo from Hanover packed a 1-2 punch at the Bruce Peninsula Multisport Race held in South Bruce Peninsula over the weekend. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Cohen Martin, 17, crossed the finish line with the best time of...
Sportsvtcng.com

Another race returns to Stowe this fall

We read about the upcoming race season in Stowe with great joy, and we want to add a long standing race to the mix that was featured last week. (“Races are back in Stowe: Runners, sidelined for a year, are back in competition,” Aug. 5, 2021) Green Mountain Adaptive Sports...
Cyclingsingletracks.com

BC Bike Race Plans a Stage Race for E-Bikers Called Mega Volt

The folks behind the renowned 7-day stage race, the BC Bike Race, are launching an all-new event for e-bikers, and the format sounds quite unique. In collaboration with the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society, the Mega Volt will be a three day stage race with four stages in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island. The Cowichan Valley is located near Nanaimo and is Canada’s only maritime Mediterranean climactic zone, with the warmest temperatures year-round in the country. The Mega Volt will happen Friday through Sunday on October 22-24 of this year.
Camptown, PArocket-courier.com

Camptown Races Set for Sept. 11

The 54th running of the Camptown Races is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. Although 2020’s races had to be canceled due to the pandemic restrictions, they’re set to go for 2021. Runners wil...
Leadville, COleadvilleherald

‘Race Across the Sky’ returns this weekend

The Leadville Trail 100 MTB will return to Leadville this weekend after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will race more than 100 miles across Lake County, climbing over 13,000 feet. The 104-mile course will look different this year due to changes made by Life Time...
Durango, CODurango Herald

FLC cycling races toward mountain bike season

The Fort Lewis College Cycling Team is gearing up for its mountain bike race season, which will culminate with USA Cycling’s Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships at Purgatory Resort in October. After a 2020 season that was drastically altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic – athletes traveled to one race,...
Cyclingwsiu.org

Catalyst Bike Race Series Is Coming To Touch Of Nature This Fall.

A new mountain bike race series is coming to Touch of Nature’s multi-use trail this fall. SIU’s Touch of Nature opened their multi-use trail in May and this fall their hosting the Catalyst Bike Race series. There'll be divisions for all ages and experience levels with races being one to...
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Power Dash 5K and Glow Walk returns to Ridge Ferry Park Sept. 25

Pull out your cape, mask, best superhero pose and of course your running or walking shoes, grab some glowing bracelets and necklaces and get ready for the 2021 edition of the Powerade Power Dash 5K and Glow Walk. The race returns to Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday, Sept. 25 with...
Politicsexplorebigsky.com

Bridger Ridge Run returns for 36th year

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/16/21. There was heat, there was wildfire smoke and there were about 200 tough mountain runners who came out for the 36th annual Bridger Ridge Run this past weekend. The Ridge Run, put on by the running club the Big Sky Wind Drinkers, is one of the most exposed and technical mountain races in the U.S. and runs along the southern portion of the Bridger Mountains. Shane doyle, a member of the Crow Tribe, opened the race with an honor song that remembered those we’ve lost and who are unable to run this year. “… We’re thankful for our health and for our ability to get out here and do this,” Doyle said. Despite the heat, there was close competition—David Ayala took first place in overall men’s at 3:29 and Jason Donald was close behind at 3:534. Emmiliese Von Clemm took first place in overall women’s at 4:04 and Erika Flowers came in on her tail at 4:07.
WANE-TV

USA Cycling mountain bike race held at Franke Park for first time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Youth Mountain Bike Club hosted a USA Cycling Youth-Only Mountain Bike Race at Franke Park on Sunday. “Our focus is on just the kids having fun and things staying safe,” said Bill Toler, the principal of Maple Creek Middle School and cofounder of the bike club. “We encourage them to do their best, you know, but the goal isn’t to win. It’s just to try to every time you race, improve a little bit.”

