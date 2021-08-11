Partnership with Energy Optimizers, USA, Delivers Indoor Air Quality Solutions and $51,000 in Annual Savings to National Trail Local School District
DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - National Trail Local School District is investing in indoor air quality solutions and energy efficiency through a facilities improvement project with Energy Optimizers, USA. The District did not ask for more taxpayer dollars but is using federal funds coming through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER).www.durangoherald.com
