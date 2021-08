Hurricane Grace made landfall along Mexico's eastern Yucatan peninsula Thursday, clocking winds of 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour as the National Hurricane Center warned of a "dangerous storm surge" in the area. Grace was "expected to bring strong winds and a dangerous storm surge" to parts of the Yucatan, according to the NHC. "Heavy rainfall from Grace will likely result in areas of flash and urban flooding, and will also be capable of producing mudslides," it said.