Match Group just reported its second-quarter earnings. The company is growing rapidly while still facing pandemic headwinds. The valuation is looking reasonable. Two weeks ago, on Aug. 3, Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) released its second-quarter 2021 earnings numbers. The online dating company continues to grow its financials even while facing headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic, and is setting itself up to grow over the next few years and beyond. However, it looks like Wall Street was not excited about Match Group's performance, with the stock now down 15% just in the past month. This sell-off gives investors the chance to buy a high-quality business at a discount.