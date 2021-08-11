Zilch acquires US lender NepFin

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLondon BNPL player Zilch has acquired US debt funding platform Neptune Financial to fast-track its launch stateside. Zilch opened in beta in 2019, looking to distinguish itself in the crowded BNPL arena by connecting directly with customers and using soft background credit checks performed by Credit Kudos via Open Banking to determine affordability.

BusinessPosted by
pymnts

US Bank Brings FinTech Collaboration To The Next Level With Bento Buy

Financial institutions continue to embrace collaborations and integrations with FinTechs, but this week, U.S. Bank elevated that strategy with its FinTech acquisition. Plus, Brazil takes its next steps in open banking, and more bank-FinTech tie-ups emerge. U.S. Bank Acquires Bento Technologies. As more financial institutions embrace the opportunity to collaborate...
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

FinTech Lender OneBlinc Intros Mastercard For The Underbanked

The FinTech lending startup OneBlinc is introducing a checking account and debit Mastercard to help people who are unbanked and underbanked to better manage their finances, the company said in a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 17). “We want to make access to the latest financial technology more democratized, especially...
Businessfinextra.com

Revolut launches earned wage access platform Payday

Revolut is launching a new earned wage access platform today called Payday. The platform will give employees track and have instant access the money they have already earned, but have not yet been paid for through a traditional salary system. As part of this launch, Revolut is partnering with UK...
Economyfinextra.com

Revolut extends use of BearingPoint RegTech solution to meet regulatory reporting requirements

BearingPoint RegTech accompanies leading financial technology company Revolut as it expands its international brand and entities. Revolut will extend the use of the Abacus360 Banking solution as it faces new regulatory requirements after opening a bank in the United Kingdom. Revolut already relies on the innovative regulatory reporting solution by BearingPoint RegTech since September 2019, when it selected Abacus360 Banking with a Managed Services offering for EBA (European Banking Authority) and AnaCredit reporting. In total, three additional modules (UK Statistical Reporting Module, EBA Solo Reporting Modules and EBA Consolidated Modules) are now being added to the solution to meet the requirements imposed by UK regulators with regards to PRA (Prudential Regulation Authority), EBA and BoE (Bank of England) statistical reporting. Since Revolut already uses Abacus360 Banking via Managed Services, there is no need to implement new software. Instead, reports can easily be added to the software and services that are already in place.
Marketsfinextra.com

Liti Capital to finance ‘landmark’ case against Binance

Proceedings against Binance will be brought in the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre by a group of disgruntled Binance customers who were unable to trade on the platform during this year’s infamous May 19th crypto crash. Speaking to Finextra Research, Liti Capital’s executive chairman and chief investment officer David Kay...
Economyfinextra.com

British Business Bank announces £99.8m commitment to Shire Leasing

The British Business Bank today announces a further £62.4m of financing to Shire Leasing under its ENABLE Funding programme, which aims to improve the supply of finance solutions to smaller UK businesses for business–critical assets. The transaction follows on from a first round of funding of £37.4m in 2017 -...
Businessfinextra.com

KPMG and Microsoft launch learning platform

KPMG has launched a digital platform and portfolio of services to help businesses respond to rapid technological disruption and new ways of working. With a focus on enabling productivity improvement, KPMG Learning Services integrates learning into the everyday flow of work, accelerates the upskilling process, and allows organizations to offer relevant resources and training at the time of need.
Economyfinextra.com

Australian direct bank data feed provider SISS releases feeds for SAP customers

Australia’s largest independent provider of direct bank data feeds, SISS Data Services, has today released ACSISS Connect for SAP Business One. The new solution, available via SAP Business One partners, will enable SAP customers to receive their bank transaction data automatically each day, eliminating the traditional download/import or manual data entry process.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

European Fintech Solutions Provider finleap Partners Bahrain’s Telecom Firm Batelco to Support Open Banking

European Fintech solutions provider finleap has teamed up with Bahrain-based telecom firm Batelco in order to support Open Banking in the MENA region. Recently, Batelco became the very first GCC-headquartered firm to acquire an Open Banking license. Through this latest partnership, finleap will be extending its Open Banking tech as well as digital frontend applications to the newly launched Batelco financial services.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Toys ‘R’ Us, Babies ‘R’ Us Canadian stores to be acquired

The Canadian Toys “R” Us unit is getting new owners. Putman Investments, a Canadian-based, family-owned company, announced plans to purchase the retail operations of Toys ‘R’ Us Canada (also includes Babies 'R' Us stores) from Fairfax Financial Holdings. The two chains operate 81 stores across 10 Canadian provinces. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Businessfinextra.com

Arie Finance appoints Grunwald as group director of strategy

ARIE Finance, the bespoke digital and service-based financial ecosystem for business banking customers, has announced the appointment of David Grunwald as Group Director of Strategy. David will be responsible for corporate and investment strategy at ARIE Ventures and will also oversee the development of ARIE Finance’s marketplace banking services, strategic partnerships and the creation of ARIE Lab, an incubator for financial technologies that will serve the ARIE platform.
decrypt.co

Second-Largest Mortgage Lender in US Expects to Accept Bitcoin by Year's End: CEO

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), previously known as United Shore Financial, the second-largest mortgage lender in the U.S. that facilitated nearly $183 billion worth of loans in 2020, announced that it plans to start accepting cryptocurrency payments by the end of 2021. Per Detroit Free Press’ report, the upcoming move was...
Real EstateYubaNet

Report: Fintech Lenders – Not Banks – Dominate Mortgage Market, Regulations Must Catch Up

Fintech (financial technology) lenders, referred to officially as nonbanks, now dominate the home mortgage market in California and across the U.S., a new report from The Greenlining Institute finds. But these businesses are not subject to the same rules as banks, meaning their positive potential could be outweighed by risks of discrimination and threats to the stability of the financial system and housing market.
Businessfinextra.com

Tesco Bank to transfer 200 debt collecting staff to Arrow Global in outsourcing deal

Arrow Global Group plc ("Arrow") and Tesco Bank have announced plans to transfer the collections and recoveries operations (Financial Assist) within Tesco Bank’s Customer Service division to Arrow. This partnership will allow Tesco Bank to deliver an enhanced service to customers in financial difficulty by providing the necessary support and...
Businessfinextra.com

Kompasbank taps Mambu for Danish SME lending

Kompasbank, the Danish challenger bank for SMEs, has announced their go-live on Mambu’s SaaS banking platform. kompasbank is the first cloud-only bank in Denmark and embraces a fully digital architecture to differentiate its service and products. kompasbank fills a gap in the Danish financial market, where small and medium-sized businesses...
Environmentfinextra.com

Mastercard and partners pledge to plant 75,000 trees in UK

Together with its partners ekko and HELPFUL, Mastercard has pledged to donate and plant 75,000 trees in support of the Round Britain Climate Challenge, the first ever circumnavigation attempt of mainland Britain with an electric paramotor. Equating to roughly 25 trees planted for every mile of the trip, the Mastercard...
Businessfinextra.com

Japanese technology giant Glory backs shared banking hubs startup OneBanks

Japanese technology group Glory is to become a cornerstone investor in OneBanks, a UK startup which has developed a low cost pop up kiosk which could replace bank branches in towns and communities where conventional bank branches have all but disappeared. With banks progressively moving away from the High Street,...
Credits & Loansfinextra.com

Indian fintech startup Uni introduces Pay 1/3rd card

Fintech startup, Uni which is aiming to bring a range of differentiated credit products for Indian consumers, today announced the launch of its paylater card Pay 1/3rd. It is India’s longest interest-free credit product. The card automatically splits the transactions into 1/3rd allowing consumers to pay their monthly spends in 3 parts over 3 months for NO EXTRA charges. With Pay 1/3rd, Uni aims to intuitively solve the problem of short-term liquidity without burdening consumers with high-interest fees. It also offers customers the flexibility to ‘Pay in Full’ if they prefer not to pay in parts and in return, customers will enjoy a 1% reward in the form of cashback.

