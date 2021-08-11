Vestas finds shelter from cost storm

Wind turbines are seen in south Wales, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors are giving Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO) the benefit of the doubt. Shares in the $39 billion Danish turbine manufacturer fell about 1% on Wednesday even though rising costs and supply constraints forced Chief Executive Henrik Andersen to cut this year’s profit outlook. The company has got off lightly compared with Spanish-German rival Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGREN.MC), whose stock fell 17% last month after its own cost-related profit warning.

Taking the mid-point of its revised 2021 forecasts, Vestas should produce 960 million euros of operating profit this year, 10% less than analysts had previously expected. That would normally trigger a more dramatic share reaction, had Vestas not already been pegged back by Siemens Gamesa’s bad news in July. And the Copenhagen-based firm is still far and away the healthiest contender in what remains a red-hot sector: Siemens Gamesa is likely to report an operating loss this year. Despite the hiccup, Vestas looks like the wind winner. (By Ed Cropley)

